Big Brother 26 rumor states there will be a new house for BB26 cast

It’s never too early for some Big Brother rumors.

An intriguing series of posts on social media has already drawn some interest about the new season.

Could the BB26 cast live in a new house? Is the production team done with Studio 18 at CBS Studio Center in Los Angeles?

The current Big Brother house has been the show’s home for nearly 20 seasons. But switching things up can sometimes be a good thing.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games took some risks with the layout, showing that it’s possible to spice things up at the old lot.

We are still months away from a new season, but let’s dive into these latest rumors.

Big Brother 26 rumors about a new house

A social media user named Fair Play Bella posted that there is a new house for Big Brother 26.

This account has shared Big Brother spoilers in the past and presents itself as someone working with production.

A recent post from the account asked followers what would be on their wishlist for BB26. It led to an intriguing discussion with fan suggestions like candid Diary Room sessions, having a season of all returners, and better challenges.

I really want either full returnees or half and half pic.twitter.com/sFiYq4b2gB — Spongebob (@SpongeHOH) January 25, 2024

Fair Play Bella made a simple post this weekend that reads, “new bb26 house.”

The simple post also featured a GIF with the words, “LET’S GET TO SHOPPING.”

new bb26 house pic.twitter.com/xzILw3R2gX — Fair Play Bella 🙋🏽‍♀️⚽️ (@fairplaybella) February 5, 2024

A follower asked if she meant it would be a new house or theme.

Fair Play Bella states it will be a new house, raising some questions about the location.

A new rumor about the BB26 house. Pic credit: @SpongeHOH/X

More news from Big Brother

The Big Brother 26 season won’t begin until Summer 2024. The season premiere is expected to arrive around the end of June or the beginning of July.

CBS hasn’t announced a drop date yet. The network also hasn’t addressed the possible move that the rumors above suggested. Take it all with a grain of salt until we hear otherwise.

Big Brother 21 alum Christie Murphy gave birth to twins. She revealed the exciting news earlier this month.

Dan Gheesling suggested several alums for The Traitors 3. He recently competed in the second season of the hit reality competition show filmed in Scotland.

Some fans also feel Cirie Fields may have been traumatized by BB25. She recently claimed that Big Brother is the most difficult reality show she has been on. Cirie appeared on Survivor four times and won the first season of The Traitors USA.

Big Brother returns in Summer 2024 on CBS.