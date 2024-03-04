Big Brother alum Memphis Garrett filed for divorce from Christmas Abbott

The marriage between Big Brother alums Memphis Garrett and Chicatmas Abbott may end soon.

It was recently reported that Christmas and Memphis are no longer living together.

Now, it has been confirmed that Memphis has filed for divorce.

Memphis appeared on Big Brother 10 — where he finished as the runner-up to winner Dan Gheesling.

Christmas was on Big Brother 19. The trio of Christmas, Josh Martinez, and Paul Abrahamian made it to the end, but she finished in third place.

Memphis and Christmas got invited back for Big Brother 22 (Big Brother: All-Stars 2), but they got eliminated right before the end.

After the show, the platonic showmance in the Big Brother house turned into a relationship in the real world. The couple got engaged a short time later and married in May 2022.

An updated report states that Memphis and Christmas were each planning to file for divorce, but Memphis filed first.

It was also revealed that Christmas had been asking for a divorce for several months, but Memphis was trying to work things out.

The documents filed by Memphis state that he cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce, according to TMZ.

Memphis and Christmas each have a child from previous relationships but have no children together. The divorce documents reportedly push for joint assets to be divided equally and no alimony payments from Memphis.

Christmas is living at the family home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, while the proceedings are carried out.

It appears that the Big Brother showmance is at its end, a few months before they would have celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Below is a video that Memphis shared this winter on his Instagram page.

A new season of Big Brother arrives this summer on CBS. Producers are constructing the Big Brother 26 cast and the players will compete for a $750,000 prize.

