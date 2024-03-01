Big Brother showmance may be over for Christmas Abbott, Memphis Garrett

The Big Brother showmance between Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett may be ending.

A report from TMZ suggests that their marriage is heading for divorce and that they are no longer living together.

Christmas and Memphis met on Big Brother 22 – an All-Stars season inviting back players from the past.

The duo was part of the same large alliance, allowing them to spend much time together in the Big Brother house.

BB22 was also the season Cody Calafiore won, with Enzo Palumbo finishing as the runner-up and Nicole Franzel in third place.

After their time on Big Brother, Christmas, and Memphis began seeing each other in the real world. The Big Brother showmance developed into something more, and the couple married in Spring 2022.

Marriage possibly ending for Big Brother couple

Christmas and Memphis reportedly split up last week. It was also reported that she filed a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Memphis. The judge granted her court-ordered protection.

Memphis and Christmas also spoke to TMZ about the situation, which has the husband and wife accusing each other of infidelity. The site stated that Christmas has reportedly already asked for a divorce.

Statements from Christmas and Memphis

“It is unfortunate that the actions and intentions of individuals involved in this situation have led to the exposure of personal and sensitive information,” Christmas told TMZ.

“I believe that matters of this nature should be resolved in a private and respectful manner. I ask for privacy at this time to focus on my family,” she added.

“My heart hurts. I did not want to have to file for divorce. I was doing everything in my power to work on our marriage. I only wish the very best in life for her and Loyal [the son of Christmas from another relationship],” Memphis told TMZ.

More to this story will likely be revealed soon as the reality TV personalities share more about what has happened in their lives.

Previous episodes of Big Brother can be streamed on Paramount+. That includes the Big Brother season featuring Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett together (BB22).

Big Brother returns in Summer 2024 on CBS.