Big Brother winner Nicole Franzel shares her struggles to have another baby

Nicole Franzel showed off some impressive core strength in a new Instagram video.

While teasing that she and her husband, Victor Arroyo, have been trying to have another baby in the caption, the Big Brother showmance does a quick skit.

Using audio from the animated film Migration, Victor jumps onto Nicole’s shoulders. A caption over the video reads, “Me when I get a negative pregnancy test.”

Nicole recently returned to television to play Big Brother: Reindeer Games. She emerged as the winner, taking home a nice cash prize for beating fellow Big Brother legends.

Before her appearance on Reindeer Games, Nicole was on BB16 with Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore, she won BB18 over Paul Abrahamian, and she returned for a third time on Big Brother: All-Stars 2 (BB22).

Outside of the Big Brother house, Nicole dated and then married Victor from BB18, the duo went on The Amazing Race together, and they had a son named Arrow.

Nicole Franzel posts about her negative pregnancy tests

“I’m not sure what I’ll do when it says positive (after 2 years of negatives), but I can’t wait to find out. 😊 It’s all God’s timing not mine. 🙏🏼,” reads the caption to Nicole’s Instagram post.

She alludes to their hope that she gets pregnant again soon, even if it is on “God’s timing” and not her own. After winning the Reindeer Games, the reality TV family has another nest egg to raise a second child.

“Ps we’ve watched migration 100 plus times already with Arrow. He loves it,” reads the rest of Nicole’s caption, referencing the movie clip in her skit with Victor.

Nicole and Victor love having fun on social media

The Big Brother couple has been doing more skits on social media in recent months. They clearly love to have some fun and share it with their followers.

Recently, Nicole and Victor wore the same dress, leading fans to weigh in on who wore it best.

They also love posing for pictures with their son. Below is a new Instagram post that Nicole shared featuring her family.

“Sandals one day, snow fights the next ❄️🤪. What’s the temperature at where you live?!” she asked her followers.

Big Brother returns in the summer of 2024 on CBS.