Nicole and Victor from Big Brother try on the same dress: Who wore it better?

Big Brother alums Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo had fun with their social media followers this past week.

The Big Brother showmance tried on a dress, with Nicole somehow convincing Victor to do the video.

Nicole and Victor met as Big Brother 18 cast members – and Nicole was named the BB18 winner.

After that season ended, Nicole and Victor began dating, and their relationship developed quickly.

Nicole and Victor would later appear on The Amazing Race. They also got married and have a son named Arrow.

Recently, Nicole appeared on Big Brother: Reindeer Games. She became the first Big Brother USA contestant to win two seasons.

Nicole and Victor have some fun on social media

Below is a short video that Nicole and Victor filmed for Instagram. It might shock some Big Brother fans who forget Victor has a great sense of humor.

“I had to change. He wore it too well. 😂😂😂😂,” Nicole wrote on the Instagram video of herself and Victor wearing the same dress.

“Oh, crap. Well one of us is gonna have to change,” the voice of Peter Griffin from Family Guy can be heard.

“Still not sure how I convinced him to do this. Look at those legs!!!!!! and it’s the head bob at the end for me. 💀,” Nicole added to her caption.

Enjoy the video and decide who you think wore it best.

Nicole and Arrow hit up the grocery store

Nicole also shared a photo from a recent outing to the grocery store. A series of images are featured in the Instagram post below, showcasing the fun the mother and son had.

“I’m not joking when I say arrow has as much fun going to the grocery store as he does Disney world,” Nicole wrote.

“For that I believe I’m doing a good job making the small things big. Traveling the world or playing outside barefoot, there’s really no difference to me,” Nicole elaborated about their trip.

Many cute photos of Arrow are included in her post.

More news from Big Brother

A Big Brother feud began due to The Traitors 2. Dr. Will Kirby appeared on the show as a guest star and shared some scathing thoughts about Big Brother alums who have played The Traitors.

Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly responded by calling Will overrated – something some fans agreed with.

Janelle Pierzina from Big Brother All-Stars called Will “terrified” to play on another show. Will appeared on the BB2 and BB7 cast but hasn’t played on a reality competition show since then.

Big Brother 18 episodes with Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother returns in Summer 2024 on CBS.