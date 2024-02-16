Dr. Will shades Big Brother alums who have been on The Traitors, Rachel Reilly hits back

A new episode of The Traitors 2 featured Big Brother 2 winner Dr. Will Kirby.

Unfortunately, the Big Brother alums playing on the season had been eliminated before Dr. Will appeared.

That may be one reason Will shaded them in a new interview.

Big Brother 10 winner Dan Gheesling and four-time Big Brother player Janelle Pierzina were on The Traitors 2.

Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly and Big Brother 22 winner Cody Calafiore appeared on The Traitors Season 1.

Dan, Janelle, Rachel, and Cody were eliminated before the game ended.

Dr. Will Kirby shares his theory about Big Brother alums on The Traitors

In conjunction with his guest appearance on The Traitors 2, Will has given several interviews about being on the hit reality competition show.

Will is best known for winning Big Brother 2 and finishing fourth place on Big Brother: All Stars (BB7). His comedy bits with Mike “Boogie” Malin are still legendary.

“Well, I don’t think it’s any secret that the four Big Brother contestants on the first two seasons of The Traitors have done poorly, and I hope the fans don’t chastise me making that factual statement,” Will told Entertainment Weekly when asked which people had not impressed him.

“See, I think some Big Brother players went on The Traitors to show that they ‘still got it’ — only to realize that they actually ‘never had it,'” Will said before adding, “Kind of strange to consider, but it is possible that we never see any of them on our televisions ever again. The reunion show might end up serving as their wakes.”

Rachel Reilly responds to Dr. Will

Two-time Big Brother player Rachel Reilly didn’t appreciate the shade coming from Dr. Will.

“Ugggghhhh will isn’t even brave enough to go on – he knows he doesn’t have it ….. like seriously,” she wrote before adding, “he couldn’t even handle it at all – don’t @ us who try – sit there and couch judgeing – please he’s overrated.”

Now fans are debating whether or not Dr. Will is overrated since he hasn’t played Big Brother in nearly 20 years.

Rachel didn’t like what Dr. Will had to say. Pic credit: @RachelEReilly/X

Peacock already ordered The Traitors 3 for next winter. The hit reality competition show continues to do very well in streaming.

Dan Gheesling also named Big Brother folks he wants to see on The Traitors 3. He picked a few good ones that could lead to good TV if they accept the challenge.

Big Brother returns in Summer 2024 on CBS. The Traitors 2 airs Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.