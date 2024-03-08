Who won The Traitors 2? Epic finale leads to shocking results

The Traitors 2 came to an epic conclusion this week.

After one final challenge to increase the prize pot, $208,000 was on the line for the Season 2 players.

Chris “CT” Tamburello gets most of the credit for adding $50,000 in the final Mission, as he put on a show while the other players watched.

The final Traitor of the season was Kate Chastain, who was left alone after Phaedra Parks was Banished on the previous episode.

Phaedra from The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Married to Medicine had recruited Kate from Below Deck. But Kate wasn’t given much choice, as she would have been Murdered had she turned down the request.

People were on to Phaedra for a while, and she got voted out in seventh place. Kate then Murdered Shereé Whitfield from RHOA to convince people the Bravo women weren’t working together.

The final five players on The Traitors 2

Kate, CT from The Challenge, Trishelle Cannatella from The Challenge, Mercedes “MJ” Javid from Shahs of Sunset, and Sandra Diaz-Twine from Survivor were the last five people standing.

Kate did her best to put suspicions on Sandra, leading to a one-sided vote to Banish the two-time Survivor winner.

At the firepit, the final four players had to vote on continuing the game to eliminate more Traitors or end it and claim they had already voted out all the Traitors. Only Kate voted to end it because the other three players suspected her.

Kate was voted out as a Traitor, leaving only CT, MJ, and Trishelle. It looked like the game could be over. That’s when MJ got double-crossed by The Challenge players.

Sandra Diaz-Twine, Trishelle Cannatella, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Alan Cumming, Kate Chastain, and Mercedes “MJ” Javid on The Traitors 2 finale. Pic credit: Euan Cherry/Peacock

Who won The Traitors 2?

MJ voted to end the game, but Trishelle and CT voted to continue. In the next elimination vote, CT voted for MJ, MJ voted for Trishelle, and Trishelle voted for CT. MJ was in complete shock they had reached this point of the game.

In one final tiebreaker vote, Trishelle and CT voted out MJ, ending the game and giving the duo the prize money to split. MJ was heartbroken as someone who had pushed through the entire game as a clear Faithful.

CT votes to Banish MJ on The Traitors 2 season finale. Pic credit: Euan Cherry/Peacock

Trishelle and CT won The Traitors 2, celebrating by rolling around a bit in the pile of gold.

It was a shocking ending to the second season of The Traitors USA, especially since Trishelle had been a target for elimination early on.

The duo from The Real World and The Challenge helped eliminate all the Traitors and yielded a different outcome from Cirie Fields winning Season 1.

CT celebrates winning The Traitors 2. Pic credit: Euan Cherry/Peacock

The Traitors 2 is available for streaming on Peacock.