Big Brother alum Nicole Anthony gets married

Nicole Anthony from Big Brother 21 just got married.

The wedding took place over the weekend, with Nicole marrying Brian Fontanez.

“mr. & mrs. fontanez 💚 03.10.24 to forever,” reads the social media caption the newlyweds have shared.

Nicole was on the Big Brother 21 cast, where she made it to third place. Nicole was on an island in the final three, where Jackson Michie won, and Holly Allen served as the runner-up.

Nicole was also named America’s Favorite Houseguest on the BB21 cast. It netted her a nice cash prize and showed that many fans loved watching her play the game.

Due to her AFH win on BB21, Nicole got invited back the following summer for Big Brother: All-Stars 2. Nicole was the second person sent home on BB22, following Keesha Smith (BB10) out the door.

Nicole and Brian get married

Nicole Anthony shared a fun video clip online. It shows herself and Brian jumping across a threshold after they got married.

The happy couple dances for a bit in the clip, with Nicole bouncing around due to her sheer happiness.

We expect to see more social media shares from the couple in the coming days or weeks.

Many Big Brother alums celebrate with the new couple

Below are messages of support that many Big Brother alums have left the happy couple. Some of them were even in attendance for the big day.

“I felt so lucky to be in that room! You felt every bit of your love! Love you both so so much, congratulations to the new Mr. and Mrs. Fontanez! ❤❤❤❤❤,” wrote Christie Murphy from BB21.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!! So happy for you both! 👏👏👏,” posted Jessie Godderz from BB10 and BB11.

“Oh my goodness Nicole!!! Congratulations! I am so happy for you both! You look absolutely gorgeous. ♥️♥️♥️♥️,” wrote Dani Briones (Donato) from BB8, BB13, and BB22.

Tommy Bracco from BB21 also stopped by the comment section.

“Still overwhelmed with so much emotion🥹 What a beautiful and perfect day!!! Congratulations to the new Mr. & Mrs. Fontanez!! 🤍,” wrote Tommy.

Nicole Anthony got married and many Big Brother alums left supportive comments. Pic credit: @strongislandnicole/Instagram

