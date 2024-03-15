Does Survivor winner Boston Rob want to play again? The reality TV star also has interest in The Traitors

Boston Rob Mariano is back on television with the debut season of Deal or No Deal Island.

Appearing on the new NBC reality competition show has led to many new interviews for the Survivor winner.

During those interviews, while Rob speaks much about Deal or No Deal Island, he has been asked questions about appearing on various other shows.

With how many times Rob has already been on Survivor, it’s understandable that people would ask him what the future holds with that show.

Some fans have even joked about Rob taking over as the host of Survivor if Jeff Probst ever decides to retire.

Many Boston Rob fans also want him on The Traitors 3. A new season of the hit Peacock show is already in production.

Would Boston Rob Mariano play Survivor again?

“I mean in what capacity? As a contestant playing with everyone else, it just feels like we’ve been there and we’ve done that,” Rob stated when addressing whether or not he would want to appear on Survivor again.

While that might sound like the door was closing on his Survivor time, Rob did leave it open in case a unique season were to be constructed.

“I’ve always said it would take some kind of unique format change to make me go back and compete over there. Something would have to happen, otherwise we’re faced with the same situation where they gang up on me and want to get me out, or keep me around for a little bit, or whatever,” Rob told Entertainment Weekly.

He’s correct in the assessment that New Era folks would gang up on him if he just appeared as a player again. But if they did something special for Survivor 50, maybe they could convince Rob to return.

Does Boston Rob want to be on The Traitors 3?

“I have been watching. Everybody’s watching it right now. It’s interesting. I don’t want to critique, but I have my opinions,” Rob told EW about The Traitors.

When asked if the door was open to him appearing on The Traitors, he alluded to it being possible. Maybe he is being coy, so people can’t start plotting against him appearing on The Traitors 3.

Players cast on The Traitors are kept secret until they arrive in Scotland. Fellow Survivor winner Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine didn’t know they had both been placed on The Traitors 2. It led to some interesting moments in the castle.

Two Survivor alums have appeared on each of the first two seasons of The Traitors USA. So, if Boston Rob gets invited to play, he will likely be joined by someone he already knows.

