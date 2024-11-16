Big Brother alum Frankie Grande hits red carpet with sister Ariana Grande for Wicked world premiere

Big Brother fans met Frankie Grande during the summer of 2014 season. An energetic personality on the BB16 cast, he also had a secret.

Frankie is the brother of singer and actress Ariana Grande. As BB16 progressed, he eventually revealed that secret to the rest of the houseguests.

Frankie fell short in fifth place on BB16 due to the tight alliance between Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore.

Derrick won Big Brother 16, Cody came in second, and Donny Thompson was named America’s Favorite Houseguest and the season also featured Nicole Franzel, who would return for (and win) Big Brother 18.

Frankie and Nicole returned for Big Brother: Reindeer Games during the winter of 2023, with Nicole becoming the only person to win two Big Brother US shows.

After his time in the Big Brother house, Frankie was seen on the red carpet with his sister, routinely praising her for her career accomplishments.

Frankie Grande helps Ariana Grande celebrate Wicked premiere

Ariana Grande plays Glinda in Wicked, a role made famous by Kristen Chenoweth on Broadway. Cynthia Erivo plays Elphaba, the role Idina Menzel made her own.

“The BEST premiere in history with the BEST people I’ve ever known!! My bubble from this evening will NEVER burst,” Frankie captioned an Instagram post of the Wicked premiere.

Frankie added many photos from the event, including ones with his family, Ariana, and the cast and director.

Frankie also shared a post written for his sister, celebrating her achievement with the film version of Wicked.

“From the moment I came home from college and told you about this new musical called Wicked, after seeing it in previews, to us running backstage with Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel when you were 10 years old at the Gershwin theatre to you telling me you were being cast as Glinda and we started sobbing on the bathroom floor to this unbelievable premiere moment in Los Angeles,” Frankie wrote.

“I am so happy, excited, and overjoyed to say that you are Glinda the good. I am so proud of you and I love you so much. This journey has been beautiful and long and I am so thrilled that very soon the entire world will get to see this finished masterpiece for the ages,” the BB16 alum added for his sister.

