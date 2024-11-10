Who should be on Big Brother: Reindeer Games 2? Alum has thoughts on possible future season

Big Brother: Reindeer Games is a fun spin-off show that debuted on CBS in December 2023. The show rolled out during the downtime caused by the Writers Strike.

BBRG featured alums competing for a $100,000 cash prize during a shortened season of Big Brother. Three alums also served as co-hosts for the holiday-themed show.

Nicole Franzel won Big Brother: Reindeer Games, making her the first person to win two Big Brother USA shows. Cody Calafiore, Danielle Reyes, and Taylor Hale were also played.

Many Big Brother fans hoped that Reindeer Games would return this winter, giving everyone something to watch while we wait for BB27.

But there will be no Reindeer Games this winter. The producers revealed that the CBS schedule couldn’t find space due to BB26 ending late and the CBS primetime schedule beginning later in the fall.

Reindeer Games wasn’t canceled, though. Maybe it could return next winter. There are certainly enough alums who would love a shot.

Possible Big Brother: Reindeer Games 2 cast

Big Brother All-Star Danielle Reyes recently shared a list of players she felt would be good for Reindeer Games 2. Having also appeared on Reindeer Games, she knows what it takes to be on the spin-off.

Below is Danielle’s list of potential players. “This is simple. CBS…you’re welcome,” she wrote on an X post.

Amy Crews: Big Brother 3.

James Rhine: Big Brother 6.

Janelle Pierzina: BB6, BB7, BB14, and BB22.

Dani Briones (Donato): BB8, BB13, and BB22.

Kaycee Clark: Big Brother 20.

Michael Bruner: Big Brother 24.

Jag Bains: Big Brother 25.

Makensy Manbeck: Big Brother 26.

Danielle also suggested three backups. They were Christmas Abbott from BB19, Victor Arroyo from BB18, and Tyler Crispen from BB20 and BB22.

Later, Danielle suggested a few additional names for the primary cast, including Jared Fields from BB25, Chelsie Baham from BB26, and Marcellas Reynolds from BB3 and BB7.

What do you think about Danielle’s ideas for a BBRG 2 cast? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Danielle Reyes has ideas for BBRG 2. Pic credit: @DaniHenReyes/X

Thank you for believing in me. This picture was taken prior to me playing Big Brother 3. I owe it to her for starting my reality career. Love you Robyn😘 ⁦@Kassting⁩ #BB3 #TheTraitors3 pic.twitter.com/WE8PSQcRHx — Danielle Reyes (@DaniHenReyes) November 1, 2024

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 27 airs on CBS during the summer of 2025.