The Challenge reveals deleted scene of Michele Fitzgerald and Johnny Bananas after Season 40 argument

Michele Fitzgerald and Johnny Bananas had an intense feud during The Challenge: Battle of the Eras, stemming from Michele’s showmance with one of Bananas’ rivals.

Their heated conversations occurred after Bananas had warned Michele that her showmance interest, castmate Devin Walker, might use her as part of his game strategy.

However, Devin took exception to it, and following his elimination, Michele blasted Bananas for his comments and for targeting her and several allies.

During another episode, viewers watched Michele attempt to instigate Bananas while playing footsies with Aviv Melmed, his married castmate, on the cast’s bus ride.

In that episode, Bananas called out Michele for being “catty,” and Aviv later confronted her about what she said on the bus.

However, viewers never saw what transpired between Michele and Bananas after that incident, and a deleted scene has since arrived.

The Challenge reveals deleted Bananas scene featuring ‘forgiveness’

In Episode 15, viewers saw Michele receive a special birthday celebration from castmates Cara Maria Sorbello, Tori Deal, and Derek Chavez.

However, a deleted scene features the birthday girl in her rivals’ room, with Bananas asking who allowed it.

“Who the f*** invited Michele in here? Guys, I know it’s her birthday. Which one of you invited her in here?” Bananas asks jokingly.

Despite their feud, Bananas suggested he might be “setting up something very special” for her birthday.

“I know she may have said some mean things about me, but I’ll forgive her since it’s her birthday,” Bananas said.

He also told Michele, “The more wine you drink, the more forgiving you get.”

Michele told Bananas she was “so glad” that he forgave her for what happened during their previous arguments.

“I’ve said some things in the past that I didn’t mean [and] may want to take back. Not many come to mind, but I know what it’s like to say things you don’t mean,” he told her.

“I was stewing in it,” Michele said, joking, “Sometimes I just say the darndest things.”

Bananas told Michele that just like he “walks in the shoes of Jesus,” Michele should “walk in [his] shoes.”

Fans called out The Challenge for not airing scenes

Based on the deleted scene, the two castmates seemingly patched things up on Michele’s birthday. However, fans felt The Challenge needed to include this scene in the episode, as they sounded off in the Instagram comments.

“Why was this deleted? The forgiveness and wine bit would’ve been funny!!” a fan commented, while another said, “We need more deleted scenes.”

“Why are the best scenes all deleted?!?!?” a fan asked in the comment section.

Pic credit: @thechallenge/Instagram

“I need to see all the cut they cut out the show. All the behind the scenes stuff,” a commenter wrote.

“Uhhh this would’ve been great to keep in the episode???” a commenter said.

It’s not the first deleted scene The Challenge has posted from Season 40. Monsters and Critics previously shared a deleted scene involving CT Tamburello and Theo Campbell getting into a heated argument on the cast’s bus ride.

In addition, The Challenge uploaded other deleted scenes featuring Tori, Josh Martinez, Devin Walker, and others due to having 40 cast members in an epic season where production heavily trims down footage for episodes.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.