The Challenge’s Aviv Melmed reveals how her husband reacted to Bananas footsies scene in Season 40

While flirtations, hookups, and showmances arrived during The Challenge: Battle of the Era, former winner Aviv Melmed returned to the MTV show as a married woman.

She became aligned with several castmates, including Johnny Bananas, who has participated in a showmance or two during his time on the competition series.

Bananas seemed more focused on the game in his quest for an eighth championship in Season 40 than trying another showmance. He formed the Bananas Angels with Aviv, Jenny West, Laurel Stucky, and Rachel Robinson.

While he didn’t pursue any showmances or hookups, a surprising footsies scene arrived during an episode as Aviv and Bananas touched their bare feet together on the cast’s bus ride.

It provided ammunition for opponent Michele Fitzgerald to call out her castmates, prompting an argument between her and Bananas.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Following her aired exit from the show, Aviv spoke about what her husband thought of her and Bananas playing footsies and where she now stands with Michele.

Aviv reveals husband’s reaction to footsies scene

Aviv shared that her marriage is secure enough that a funny footsies moment on reality TV wouldn’t cause a rift. She told InTouch Weekly what happened when she shared what happened with her husband after the show was filmed.

“I came home and told my husband right away, of course,” Aviv said, adding, “I was like, ‘There’s this really weird thing, I don’t know how they’re going to show it …’ But I’ve been with my husband for, like, 20 years.”

“We met in college. So more than anything it’s funny. … Anyone who knows me [knows] I’m super goofy. I’ve got sort of a childish sense of humor, which is probably why Johnny and I get along. … But anyway, it ended up being really funny,” she shared with the outlet.

The funny moment arrived during Episode 13 as Michele was irritated with Bananas following their previous spat involving Michele’s showmance and now boyfriend, castmate Devin Walker.

Aviv and Bananas touched feet across the aisle on the cast’s bus ride, and Michele asked if she could join in, which instigated things with Bananas. He blasted her as being “catty” and disrespectful for bringing Aviv into their feud.

In a confessional interview, castmate and ally Jenny West also called it “such a bad look” for Michele to involve Aviv, suggesting it “could affect [her] life” away from the show.

Aviv shared where she and Michele stand after Season 40

In a later scene during the episode, Aviv confronted Michele about what went down on the bus. Michele seemed to apologize for her remarks and behavior in the episode, and Aviv explained how things are between them now.

“We left on good terms. Actually, I think we’re on better terms after the show. The show makes it really difficult. Once you’re in an alliance or group, it’s like you can’t even really talk to that person [on the other side]. It just becomes really weird, especially as you get closer to the end of the game,” she told InTouch.

The Challenge castmates might also address the moment during the Season 40 reunion, filmed weeks ago in Amsterdam. Bananas, Aviv, Michele, and Devin are all part of the special, which airs on MTV to end the season.

Being on better terms with Aviv could be good news for Michele. Aviv said she “100 percent” plans to return to The Challenge again for another chance to win some significant prize money.

“I’m not back in my full-time corporate world yet. I’m trying to put that off for a little bit. So I’m available at this point and we’ll see what happens,” she said.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.