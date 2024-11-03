The Challenge’s Theo Campbell spills tea on Season 40 castmates Laurel Stucky and Michele Fitzgerald

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras has featured quite a bit of drama involving various cast members, with Laurel Stucky engaged in several arguments with her castmates.

A heated altercation occurred between her and Cara Maria Sorbello, with production only presenting parts of the footage in the final episode.

Laurel also had a brief conversation or argument with Michele Fitzgerald, during which Michele confronted Laurel about why she didn’t want to be her friend.

Cara was nearby during that situation and offered her friendship to Michele, seeming to irritate Laurel a bit.

In a recent interview, Season 40 showmance stars Theo Campbell and Olivia Kaiser spoke about those situations.

That included Theo giving his side of how he felt things went between Laurel and Cara in their argument and spilling some tea about Michele and Laurel.

Theo shared his view about the Laurel and Cara fight

Theo recently appeared with Olivia on Challenge Mania’s podcast to talk about the Cara and Laurel incident from Season 40. He indicated he’s friends with Laurel and has a relationship with Cara.

He mentioned the instigating between the two castmates and likened it to “know thy enemy.”

“If you poke a bear, you know what its reaction is gonna be,” he said, adding, “Cara knows what’s gonna happen if she talks all this to Laurel.”

He joked that it wasn’t like Laurel would back down and apologize on the spot after Cara did that. Instead, they traded verbal jabs at one another.

“I seen the whole thing. Laurel said her piece, and Cara said her piece,” Theo said, mentioning he wanted Cara to keep firing back.

“They went blow for blow really. It’s just in the end; Laurel got in the last low blow, which kind of ended the whole piece,” he told Challenge Mania’s Derrick Kosinski and Scott Yager.

Theo said he likes Laurel and has no issues with her, as he only judges others based on how they treat him. He said Laurel and Cara’s feud is just something “you don’t ever wanna be a part of,” and you wonder, “How are they gonna fix it?”

Theo spilled tea about an unaired Michele and Laurel moment

The Challenge has presented a lot of unaired footage or deleted scenes from Season 40. Theo may have revealed another one they left out or never caught on camera, which will surprise fans.

During the interview, he mentioned Michele and Laurel sharing a kiss at the pool. However, footage never showed this in the cast’s outdoor party moments.

Instead, viewers saw Michele eyeing Devin Walker and eventually getting into a showmance with him.

During the podcast, Olivia said Michele never approached Laurel during Season 40, saying she wanted to be her friend. Instead, their conversation was due to another conversation starting with Laurel telling Michele, “I’m never gonna be your friend.”

Olivia said Michele is sensitive like others and seeks to understand what she did wrong, prompting her to ask Laurel to explain herself.

While Michele might not be friends with Laurel, she gained solid friends. In addition to new friend Cara Maria, Michele has her Ladies of Leisure, the Season 40 alliance featuring her, Olivia, and Nia Moore.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.