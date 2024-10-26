The Challenge’s Michele Fitzgerald tears up over Devin Walker’s note in Season 40 deleted scene

Things got emotional for The Challenge star Michele Walker when she read the note Devin Walker left for her on Battle of the Eras.

The two castmates experienced sparks during Season 40, leading to a showmance that continued during filming.

However, during a recent episode, Devin became one of Era 3’s targets with his Ride or Dies partner, Tori Deal.

The daily challenge winner, Rachel Robinson, chose to pit them against Era 4’s Kyland Young and Kaycee Clark.

Ultimately, Tori defeated her friend and ally Kaycee, while Devin couldn’t get it together during the elimination event and lost to Kyland.

When his time on Battle of the Eras ended, his showmance with Michele seemed to end, but he left her a special note about the future.

Michele gets emotional over Devin’s surprise note after his Season 40 exit

As they have throughout Season 40, The Challenge released another deleted scene showing footage that episodes didn’t include.

In a short clip, Michele is sitting on a bed with her castmate Tori and looking at a note that Devin wrote for her.

The note features a one-clue-and-answer crossword puzzle that Devin created.

“ACROSS Something you say to someone you adore,” the note says next to the crossword blocks.

“Miss you already beautiful, Devin,” he signed the short note.

Michele gushed over the note, realizing that the answer to the puzzle was “I Love You.”

“He just told me he loved me. That’s the cutest thing ever,” she said.

Tori asked her if Devin had said it to her before, and she said he hadn’t.

Michele put her hands over her mouth before chuckling and collapsing on the bed over the note. She and Tori then walked away from the room, and Michele showed the note to castmates Olivia Kaiser and Nia Moore.

“Why are your eyes tearing?” Olivia asked Michele, who wiped away any signs of tears.

“Make that a tattoo when you guys get married,” Olivia said as they laughed.

In the most recent Battle of the Eras episode, Olivia referred to her, Michele, and Nia as a new alliance known as Ladies of Leisure or the LOLs.

Devin shared an update on his and Michele’s status

During an interview after his Season 40 elimination aired, Devin spoke about his showmance with Michele. He said it was a “slow burn” between him and his castmate for a long time.

“You lock us in a fairytale world, a fake castle- What’s the lady’s name? Rapunzel is gonna let down her hair,” he said, adding, “Michele had to kiss a few frogs, but she got here.”

Among those frogs were Michele’s brief flirtations and showmances with other castmates, including Emanuel Neagu, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, and Callum Izzard.

Viewers saw Devin enter Season 39 as a mercenary, and he specifically targeted Callum at The Arena and took him out via an elimination. That ended Michele’s showmance with Callum, who at the time, unbeknownst to her, had something going on with another woman outside of the show.

During the interview, Mike asked Devin about his situation with Michele. Devin referred to her as “my girlfriend” and said he visits her every few weeks in New Jersey.

“We gotta see how the rest of the season plays out when I’m not there, but something tells me that we’re gonna make it through,” he said regarding him and Michele.

Michele’s already found herself in a rough situation as she continues the season without Devin. Castmate Johnny Bananas selected her as one of her three targets, along with Olivia Kaiser and Nia Moore.

When choosing her as a target, Bananas called her “Devin’s soon-to-be ex-girlfriend,” which stirred up Michele over the comment.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.