The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas reveals new alliance ‘is born’ after Vacation Alliance gets dismantled 

On The Challenge: Battle of the Eras, multiple cast members attempting to win didn’t want the infamous Vacation Alliance to control the game again.

Opponents fired some serious shots at the group on the recent episode and they took out two of the alliance members.

Viewers saw Rachel Robinson win the daily challenge as the only remaining member of her Era 1 team.

Since Devin Walker and Tori Deal were targets on the losing team, they automatically had to go into the elimination event.

That set up a perfect opportunity for Rachel and others to take a shot at the Vacation Alliance. Rachel selected Era 4’s Kaycee Clark and Kyland Young against the Era 3 targets.

It paid off in the end, as Kyland defeated Devin and Tori defeated Kaycee, weakening the alliance as the game continued.

Bananas revealed that a ‘new alliance is born’

On Friday, Bananas and other cast members took to social media to share a poster featuring photos of eight Challenge stars, several of whom are regular members of the Vacation Alliance.

Bananas, Cara Maria Sorbello, and Mark Long appeared in the photo, although they’re not part of that alliance.

The photo shows Vacation Alliance members Tori Deal, Kaycee Clark, Josh Martinez, Fessy Shafaat, and Nany Gonzalez. However, Bananas did not call the group that.

“The Postgame Cruise Alliance is born,” Bananas put in his caption, which included details for an actual cruise Showroom Travel offers.

Bananas’ caption included a link to PostGameCruise.com, with additional information. The Challenge stars appear on one of the three cruises available. It occurs from November 6 to 10, 2025, departs from Port Canaveral, and travels to Coco Bay and the Bahamas.

The four-night cruise is on Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas and features a chance for fans to interact with the various reality TV stars, including reality TV-themed games and other events.

Cara and Tori are considered fierce rivals on The Challenge, and Bananas and Mark never seemed to be working with the other alliance in Season 40. Mark was one of the game’s early eliminations, losing to teammate Derrick Kosinski in a Pole Wrestle.

Meanwhile, Bananas has been doing his own thing in the game, primarily working with OGs like Rachel and his Era 2 teammate Laurel Stucky.

So, it doesn’t appear to be an actual alliance for The Challenge, but one never knows.

Here’s what The Challenge fans are saying

Fan reactions to the cruise alliance concept ranged from surprise and wanting to attend to disinterested because of some of the cast members advertised.

“Noooooo! This is crazy! The Bananas man in person!” a commenter wrote.

“I want to be in the vacation alliance!!!” one individual commented, while another asked if this would gain them membership.

Several commenters said they were out due to who was going on the cruise.

“With Josh? Nope,” a commenter said, while another called it “so tempting if Fessy wasn’t included.”

Challenge fans reacted to the cruise. Pic credit: @johnnybananas/Instagram

As mentioned, the Vacation Alliance lost two members from their group in the recent Battle of the Eras episode. Interestingly, Devin isn’t part of the cruise above and recently commented about castmate Bananas being “jealous” and trying to break up his relationship with Michele Fitzgerald on Season 40.

Viewers saw Tori tell Devin she had his back after he got eliminated, and she immediately chose Bananas as a potential target for the next elimination.

With Devin and Kaycee out, the alliance was cut down to Josh and Tori, with Michele and Jordan Wiseley seemingly connected to it by default.

Nonetheless, the diminished numbers seem like it will weaken their game. However, several remaining alliance members, Tori and Jordan, are considered some of the best in the game.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.