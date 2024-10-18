The Challenge’s Devin Walker calls Season 40 castmate Kyland Young ‘overrated’ and Bananas ‘jealous’

Devin Walker exited The Challenge: Battle of the Eras much earlier than anticipated, and while he said the better man won in elimination, he still called his opponent “overrated.”

The Ride or Dies winner was sent into the latest elimination as he was one of his team’s two targets alongside his friend and ally, Tori Deal.

Daily challenge winner Rachel Robinson consulted with castmates, including Laurel Stucky, to determine which players to send in. Tori and Devin battled two Era 4 beasts in former show winner Kaycee Clark and rising star Kyland Young.

However, the elimination involved untangling various wires to extend cables and cords to a board and plugging them in.

The first competitor to light up all 40 logos for the various seasons of The Challenge won the event.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Devin struggled mightily while his opponent swiftly sent the former winner home.

Devin explained why he believes Kyland is ‘overrated’ on The Challenge

During an appearance on Golden Derby, Devin responded to a question about castmates being intimidated by Kyland due to his skills.

“I think that Kyland is overrated. I felt that way from the beginning. I know that people are afraid because people are afraid of skills they don’t possess. A lot of people don’t possess Kyland’s skill set, mainly because they don’t care to,” he said.

Devin said Kyland studied up a lot by watching previous seasons of The Challenge and treats the game like “something you can control.” However, Devin said that’s not always helpful since controlling MTV’s competition show is impossible.

“Yes, he’s got a shot. I don’t think he’s got the X-factor, personally. I don’t think he’s got the intangibles, and I don’t think that Kyland’s style is gonna translate to multiple different seasons of The Challenge, and every season is a new version. Although he’s well-rounded, he’s predictable,” Devin said.

Devin reacted to Bananas’ Season 40 plan against him and Michele

During Battle of the Eras, Devin and castmate Michele Fitzgerald began to enjoy a showmance. That led Johnny Bananas to try to raise some doubts in Michele’s mind about Devin’s intentions with her.

Devin was upset over his castmate’s attempt to drive a wedge between him and Michele, calling Bananas out during an episode.

Asked if that was part of Bananas’ “mental games,” Devin said that “a bit of it was jealousy.”

“A bit of it was I didn’t take the bait on a trick he tried to play. And so when he realized I didn’t take the bait, he had to come up with a reason to try to split me and Michele,” he said.

Devin said an episode showed footage of Bananas telling castmate Jenny West he had to “break that up,” referring to Devin and Michele’s strong bond.

When asked about his relationship with Michele following the filming of Season 40, Devin referred to the former Survivor winner as his “official girlfriend” and said they plan to spend Thanksgiving with Michele’s family at his place.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.