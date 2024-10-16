The Challenge’s Amanda Garcia calls out Season 40 castmates Michele Fitzgerald and Tori Deal

The Challenge devil, Amanda Garcia, unleashed her unfiltered thoughts about various castmates from MTV’s Battle of the Eras.

She appeared earlier in the season as part of the 40-person cast, representing Era 3 alongside her Devin Walker, Cory Wharton, Jordan Wiselely, and rival Tori Deal, among others.

Unfortunately for Amanda, she was the first woman eliminated from her squad, as she faced Nia Moore in the Eras Invitational.

Before that, she got involved in drama, clashing briefly with her teammates Tori and Cory.

Even after her elimination from Season 40, Amanda continues sharing thoughts about what she’s witnessing in the episodes.

That included commentary about several rival castmates, including Cory, Tori, and Michele Fitzgerald.

Amanda calls out Era 3 teammates Tori and Cory

Two of the people from her Era 3 team with whom Amanda had issues in Season 40 were Tori and Cory. While she and Tori have feuded for multiple seasons now, she tried to convince Cory to work with her so they could advance in the game.

However, Cory disagreed with the idea, so Amanda went home early. Now that she’s watching the episodes filmed after her elimination, she’s commenting on what’s unfolding.

In her recent X messages, she blasted Tori for “gaslighting” Josh during their argument on the show.

“It’s crazy how Tory switches the narrative to make JOSH apologize when she was the one talking s*** LMAO. GASLITTTT AFFFF,” she posted.

In another message, she called out castmate Aneesa Ferreira, claiming the Era 1 star gets “injured on every season” and to “stoppppppp” with the backstory about her physical therapy to prepare for The Challenge.

She also didn’t hesitate to call Cory “a sheep” since he “loves ppl volunteering for him” and “Nothing has changed.”

Pic credit: @MTV_AMANDAG/X.com

Amanda also called out Michele’s showmance with Devin

There’s no love lost between Amanda and Michele, as seen from their appearance in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, and the USA 2 spinoff. Much of their feud stemmed over a situation involving castmate Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, as they each had showmances or off-the-show involvement with him.

Michele had showmances in multiple seasons of the show, including her Battle For a New Champion situation with Callum Izzard. In Season 40, she turned her attention to Devin Walker, who Amanda considers a friend.

Amanda didn’t hold back with her thoughts about Michele. In one message, she questioned why Michele was trying too hard to get Laurel Stucky to be her friend during their Season 40 conversation.

“This is a great display in the difference of eras. The dgafs vs the tryhards,” Amanda said.

In another message, she called out Michele’s showmance, reminding fans, “Told ya Michelle was gonna jump on another ween. Different season same storyline.”

Pic credit: @MTV_AMANDAG/X.com

She also blasted the Vacation Alliance, a group of castmates who take trips together when not filming a season of The Challenge. Fessy, Josh, Kaycee Clark, Tori, Devin, and Aneesa are among those in the alliance. Michele might also be part of the group due to her dating Devin.

“Definition of vacation alliance-scheduling a trip w/cast members who u don’t really give a f*** about to post pics/videos for clout and pretend maintain a fake friendship for next upcoming season. YIKES. I could NEVAAAAA. THE FRAUDS ARE FRAUDINGGGGG,” Amanda wrote.

While viewers won’t see Amanda in any more episodes of Season 40, she will still make her presence felt on social media, as various castmates are the recipients of her savage remarks.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.