The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann slams Laurel Stucky amid Battle of the Eras drama

Wes Bergmann isn’t part of the iconic Season 40 of The Challenge, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t watching his former castmates on the show.

The multi-time champion continues to watch seasons of MTV’s competition show and its spinoffs while providing thoughts on his subscription-based podcast.

Sometimes, he shares insights and reactions on social media, and occasionally, he links up with a castmate, including his rival-turned-friend, Johnny Bananas.

During a recent episode of Bananas’ podcast, Wes stopped by and chatted about The Challenge: Battle of the Eras.

That included a discussion of Laurel Stucky, who hasn’t been well-received by fans for her participation in recent seasons.

Wes didn’t hold back either as he called out his former castmate regarding her being on the show.

Wes shares why Laurel is ‘not good’ on The Challenge

During a discussion on the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast, Wes discussed the ongoing feud between Cara Maria Sorbello and Laurel, which continued in Battle of the Eras.

Bananas defended Laurel, mentioning that many fans don’t realize there is a lot of footage The Challenge doesn’t show involving her and Cara.

He said that Laurel “keeps on getting penalized for retaliating, but there’s no penalties going to Cara for antagonizing her before she reacts.”

Wes said that he hasn’t “seen any growth out of Laurel at all” and doesn’t find her “funny” or “entertaining.”

“Your growth is stunted, but at least you’ve been funny. You’re stuck at immature and funny, but at least we get the funny. She’s just not funny, and she’s stuck,” Wes said regarding Laurel’s time on The Challenge.

“I don’t find any entertainment value out of her,” he added.

In addition, he blasted her competitive abilities, suggesting that she wouldn’t be on the show if she were “the same size as all the other girls.”

“She’s just not good at The Challenge. She’s just bigger than all of them,” Wes said.

Bananas defended his Battle of the Eras castmate

Bananas reminded Wes that Laurel beat former American Ninja Warrior contestant Natalie “Ninja” Duran in a “climbing” event on War of the Worlds 2. After Wes disagreed, Bananas admitted, “Ok, she lost on a technicality.”

Laurel initially seemed to have won in the episode that aired. However, a controversial finish saw Ninja declared the winner after Laurel had misplaced one of her pegs near the top of the tree. A restart of the event allowed Ninja to capture the win.

In the highlight moment, Cara cheered as she watched her longtime rival ousted from the game. Cara’s boyfriend, Paulie Calafiore, shared the sentiments.

During his podcast, Bananas said Laurel might not have “slapstick” humor while on The Challenge, but she has other entertaining qualities.

“When it comes to standing up for her s**t, and you know, making a point and sticking with it- she dumped a bottle of Coke on your head, dude. She has her moments,” Bananas said, adding, “She’s made some very impressive reality television moments.”

Wes continued to disagree with Bananas, saying Laurel has had “opportunities to show more growth over the years,” but he hasn’t seen it from her.

Wes famously retired from the competition series during his time on the spinoff The Challenge: USA 2, and fans were upset he didn’t return for the 40-person Battle of the Eras cast. Based on his remarks, he doesn’t plan to return, which is unfortunate for those hoping to see him again.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.