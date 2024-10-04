The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas had unaired argument with castmate on Season 40

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras features a cast of 40 competitors, making it difficult for episodes to show every moment fans might like to see from the filming.

MTV’s 40th season has featured some dramatic and surprising moments in the episodes, several of which surfaced online afterward.

Among those unaired moments were a “bus fight” between CT Tamburello and Theo Campbell and an argument involving Devin Walker and Michele Fitzgerald.

Another unaired fight during the Season 40 filming involved Tina Barta and her castmate, Johnny Bananas.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras trailer, which rolled out before the season premiered, teased Tina blasting a castmate in one scene. She’s shown seated between her Era 1 teammates, Derrick Kosinski and Rachel Robinson.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“How many people f***in’ hate you?” Tina yells at an unseen castmate during the scene.

The Challenge stars Tina and Darrell recall an unaired Bananas fight from Season 40

That intriguing scene from the trailer had fans speculating who Tina was shouting at, with guesses ranging from Amanda Garcia to Laurel Stucky. However, Darrell and Tina shared that it was Bananas.

“They were going at it for like 15 minutes,” Darrell told Parade’s Mike Bloom in a recent video interview.

“Johnny was being a butt,” Tina said regarding the context of the argument.

Darrell thought it involved something during filming of the cast’s walkout from The Challenge house, but Tina didn’t believe so.

“I don’t know. Johnny just started going in on me,” she shared, adding, “It was so stupid. It was ridiculous. That’s why they didn’t even show it.”

She shared more details about the unaired Season 40 fight, including what she said to her castmate.

“I told him, ‘How many people f***ing hate you?! Don’t make it another one! Don’t make me hate you too. You’re better than this. I know you’re better than this.’ Because right now he’s doing his Bananas [thing]. I’m not the person to play that with. So that’s what that was all about,” she revealed.

Based on Tina’s remarks, things have been fine between her and Bananas since that incident, as there was a lot of fuss over something ridiculous.

Darrell said Season 40 was like a ‘pressure cooker’

According to Darrell, fans don’t see all the little things behind the scenes that are part of The Challenge. He indicated all those things add to the stress of the game.

“I wish you guys could really see how this thing’s a real f***ing pressure cooker. I don’t think, just by watching, you guys have no idea of how much of a mind f*** it is,” he told Bloom.

“Just like that, how [Tina] and Johnny got into it, it was over us just walking out. And the next thing you know, they’re throwing low blows at each other because of the stress of the game. You might be on the chopping block,” Darrell shared.

In speaking about competing on Battle of the Eras, he also said he wanted a “redo” for his team, which he thought would be the one to beat on Season 40. However, injuries and the three other teams targeting Era 1 led to them getting quickly depleted.

“I was so happy for this, for our era to be able to compete against everybody else. I thought we had it in the bag. I got too big-headed. But yes, they need to run this back because I would love to represent our era again,” Darrell shared.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.