The Challenge reveals Devin Walker and Michele Fitzgerald’s unaired argument from Season 40

The Challenge has unveiled more unreleased video footage from Season 40, featuring another heated altercation among castmates.

In a previous clip that the show released on social media, fans saw the ferocious “bus fight” between Chris “CT” Tamburello and Theo Campbell.

A new clip recently surfaced of Devin Walker and Michele Fitzgerald arguing in The Challenge house, his Battle of the Eras showmance.

The incident occurred in The Challenge 40, Episode 5 after Johnny Bananas stirred things up by suggesting to Michele that she needed to keep her guard up with Devin, as it could be part of his gameplay.

Devin wasn’t happy when he heard this from Michele in the episode, and viewers saw him confront Bananas about it.

However, the new clip shows Devin confronting Michele about what she initially told him and others intervening to try to calm things down.

Unaired video footage arrives of Devin and Michele arguing

In the unreleased video from The Challenge 40, Michele is sitting beside Devin on a bed and explaining that Bananas was “coming from a place” of trying to help her as a friend due to past showmances on TV.

“Telling you to stay guarded versus telling you that the whole thing is made up is two very different things,” Devin said, and asked, “So which story is correct?”

Tori, sitting nearby, asked Michele to tell them “verbatim what Bananas said.”

Michele started to talk, but Devin noticed that she mentioned Olivia Kaiser was there when this happened. He said Michele initially told him it was just Bananas talking to her alone.

“There’s an inaccuracy already because you told me it was one-on-one,” Devin said, interrupting.

“I’m borderline gonna walk out,” Devin said, but Michele immediately stood up.

“Bro, you know what? I’m actually so done right now,” she said, leaving the room.

After Michele walked out, Devin kept talking and asking her to clarify which story was accurate.

However, she soon returned with more to say to Devin, telling him, “If you wanna disrupt something good, go ahead.”

Devin pushed even more for Michele to tell him which story was accurate, and she yelled at him, “Who cares?”

Kaycee Clark appeared and wrapped her arms around Michele to get her away from the room.

Tori tried to calm her friend Devin down, telling him, “Your feelings are valid, and you need the salad.”

“At this point, can I have a salad? It might help,” Devin replied.

Tori suggested to Devin to just let this slide and forgive Michele. He left the room to find her talking to a castmate and yelled, “Michele, immediate forgiveness!”

“F*** off,” she told him before the clip ended.

Fans react to unreleased Season 40 argument scene

As mentioned, this isn’t the first bit of unreleased footage that didn’t make it into the final episode’s cut. There was the bus argument with CT yelling at Theo and another social media clip showing CT and Cara talking in a room at night.

“Why MTV didn’t air this is insane. This scene is awesome and the end was the icing,” a commenter wrote.

“why do they delete the best scenes,” another commenter asked.

Another fan wrote, “Tori & Devin’s friendship = 👏. Also love that Devin calls people out on their bs.”

“Bruh @tori_deal him yelling ‘Michelle Immediate Forgiveness’ is officially my favorite thing. Lmao lmao,” a commenter said.

While it’s unknown what happened after this scene, Devin and Michele continued dating after they filmed Season 40 and are currently together.

Episode 5 also brought another incident, which seemed to remain a mystery. During the episode’s daily challenge, viewers saw Era 1’s Derrick Kosinski get injured and scream that he thought he’d broken his leg.

He returned later to rejoin his teammates, seemingly after getting checked out at a hospital or medical center. However, no additional explanations about his injury status arrived during the episode.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.