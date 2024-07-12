The Challenge: Fans react to Michele Fitzgerald dating Season 40 castmate after new photo share

The Challenge continues to introduce castmates who become romantic, whether dating one another during the filming or away from the show.

Among the couples that fans saw form are Leroy Garrett with Kam Williams, Zach Nichols with Jenna Compono, and Cara Maria Sorbello with Paulie Calafiore.

More recently, viewers saw castmates Horacio Gutierrez and Nurys Mateo explore a showmance on the show that led to a romantic relationship away from reality TV.

Former Survivor winner Michele Fitzgerald hasn’t had the best of luck on the show regarding men.

That included her discovering after MTV’s Season 39 that castmate Callum Izzard was exploring a showmance with her during filming, all while he had a girlfriend away from the show.

She also expressed interest in castmates Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat and Emanuel Neagu, neither of which worked out in her favor.

However, Michele may have finally found happiness with another castmate from The Challenge.

Michele shares photos featuring her boyfriend from The Challenge

While it’s been known for several weeks, some fans may not have seen the news that Michele is dating her castmate from The Challenge, Devin Walker.

Monsters and Critics reported about The Challenge Season 40 stars dating weeks ago, as filming for Season 40 was wrapping up.

On Thursday, Michele shared an Instagram carousel post featuring photos and video footage from her time with her sister, several friends, and Devin.

The content came during their time at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York, which included drinks on the beach and a performance by singer Natasha Bedingfield.

In her third photo, Michele smiles as Devin looks like he’s leaning in for a kiss. Additional photos feature Devin hanging out with Michele and her friends at various locations.

Michele and Devin first appeared as castmates on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, Michele’s rookie season. Michele expressed interest in castmates Emanuel and Fessy that season, but neither situation became a relationship away from the show.

Both returned for MTV’s Ride or Dies, with Devin partnering with Tori Deal and Michele partnering with Jay Starrett. Devin and Tori went on to become first-time Challenge champions that season.

While Michele was a main cast member on The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, Devin was not. However, he appeared in one episode to try to eliminate a main cast member and take home $10,000 of the cast’s prize money.

Ironically, Devin chose Michele’s showmance Callum, which drew frustration from her. Still, based on what viewers knew, Devin eliminating Callum may have done her a favor, as Michele discovered later.

Michele and Devin appeared at that season’s reunion special for MTV, with Devin announcing he would be single for the next time he appeared on The Challenge.

Fans questioned and reacted to The Challenge castmates’ relationship

Fans and critics stopped by Michele’s new Instagram post to share their thoughts about the couple. Many individuals seemed to like seeing them as a couple, but a few questioned the relationship.

“Did I low key manifest this?” a commenter asked, suggesting, “All challengers including @johnnybananas should [be] spiraling!”

“Wait Devin and Michelle???? I’m so jealous @mtv_devin is just 😍😍😍 lucky girl,” a commenter wrote.

Challenge fans weigh in. Pic credit: @mich_fitz/Instagram

“A different guy every season,” another commenter wrote.

“Had to kiss a few frogs I guess,” Michele replied.

Another commenter said they “never expected” to see Michele and Devin “to be together.”

“I can’t wait for season 40 to hopefully see how this came about if they air it,” the commenter wrote.

Another commenter asked if fans “get to see the start of this love story” on the upcoming MTV season.

Challenge fans interact with Michele. Pic credit: @mich_fitz/Instagram

As of this writing, it’s unknown if The Challenge: Battle of the Eras will present a Michele and Devin showmance story during episodes, but based on their extensive screen time in other seasons, it seems likely.

They’ll both be part of different 10-person teams for Season 40. There are four teams, each based on the eras the cast members participated in for MTV’s 39 seasons of The Challenge.

Devin will be part of the Era 3 team, including newer MTV stars like Tori, Jordan Wiseley, Nia Moore, and Tony Raines. Meanwhile, Michele is part of the latest group of competitors, Era 4, which features castmates Kaycee Clark, Josh Martinez, Nurys, Horacio, Kyland Young, and more.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premieres Wednesday, August 14 at 8/7c on MTV.