The Challenge: Cara Maria Sorbello’s update brings fan speculation about Paulie Calafiore breakup 

Have Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore officially broken up? Some fans of The Challenge are speculating about the couple’s situation following Cara’s recent update about a significant moment.

The two-time MTV competition winner recently returned for her first full season of The Challenge, albeit the spin-off, All Stars 4.

She came up short in her quest to win the show, as former friend-turned-rival Laurel Stucky won the season.

Their situation during the season played out in the episode footage, with Cara discovering things she hadn’t realized about Laurel during filming. Due to that, she said she no longer wanted anything to do with her castmate.

They’ll return for MTV’s upcoming Season 40, also known as Battle of the Eras, where 40 cast members compete to win.

In addition, Cara’s boyfriend Paulie is part of the season, which could present some interesting storylines.

Cara Maria shared a ‘little update’ with fans

An individual uploaded Cara Maria’s Instagram Story update to a Reddit forum about The Challenge. The Reddit post suggested she was “moving to a new home by herself further solidifying her and Paulie’s breakup.”

In what she called a “little update,” Cara Maria spoke about packing a lot for her upcoming move.

She spoke about having a lot of clothes and said she might try to wear something different from her wardrobe daily, and if she wasn’t using it, she needed to “sell it.”

“But anyways, I’m moving this weekend. It’s official,” Cara said before looking off-camera.

Cara panned over to reveal “all the boxes” she’d packed up so far to put into a U-Haul for her move before wrapping up her video.

Fans reacted to a potential breakup for The Challenge couple

Fans of The Challenge shared their thoughts on the Reddit post with comments about the power couple.

“If they are truly breaking up I am sad for Cara because heartbreak sucks. I wish her the best,” a commenter wrote.

Another said Cara “seemed so genuinely happy with him for so long” and called a potential breakup “very sad to see.”

One individual speculated that the “old Cara is back” and that they were a fan of her before the “War of the Worlds garbage.”

Another commenter speculated that Cara and Paulie are still friends and mentioned that “they keep commenting about each other on instagram but not bad.”

“I think Paulie definitely doesn’t want to look like the bad guy so is commenting support for her,” a commenter replied.

Paulie, a former Big Brother cast member, and Cara, who debuted on MTV’s Fresh Meat 2, initially met during their 2018 filming for The Challenge: Final Reckoning.

The couple eventually began a relationship, which continued for several seasons, including War of the Worlds and War of the Worlds 2.

After WOTW 2, they were on a hiatus from The Challenge, and there were rumors about why they didn’t return for multiple seasons. Paulie and Cara continued to live together for many years, seeming content with their relationship, with fans awaiting a proposal or engagement news.

Weeks ago, a representative for the couple said they were “working through something privately” and that more details would come later.

Viewers will see Paulie and Cara appear on The Challenge: Battle of the Eras, with Cara on the Era 2 team and Paulie on the Era 4 team. More may unfold involving their relationship in the episodes on MTV.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premieres Wednesday, August 14 at 8/7c on MTV.