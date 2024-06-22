The Challenge’s Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello are ‘working things out’ with their relationship

Speculation recently arrived that The Challenge couple Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello may have broken up due to social media activity.

An update has arrived suggesting they may not have split up but are facing some issues with their relationship.

The popular couple began dating after appearing on MTV’s The Challenge: Final Reckoning season.

They continued their relationship after appearing last on War of the Worlds 2, before they had a hiatus of multiple seasons, leading to rumors they might never return to the show.

However, the couple eventually returned, with Paulie the first to appear on CBS’ The Challenge: USA 2 spin-off. Cara was next, briefly appearing on MTV’s Battle For a New Champion.

After Cara’s full-season appearance for The Challenge: All Stars 4, rumors about her and Paulie’s relationship emerged, which a rep has now addressed.

Paulie and Cara Maria are ‘working things out,’ rep says

Amid speculation that Paulie and Cara Maria broke up, a representative for The Challenge couple shared an update regarding their relationship.

“Paulie and Cara are working through something privately, and Paulie plans to share more soon,” the rep told Us Weekly.

Along with the rep’s statement, Us Weekly also obtained details from an inside source suggesting that The Challenge stars “are taking a little space from each other while working things out.”

Rumors popped up about Paulie and Cara’s relationship possibly being in trouble when fans noticed that Cara had removed content featuring Paulie from her Instagram. In addition, fans pointed out how she no longer followed Paulie or his family on social media.

As of this writing, what may have led to the couple’s relationship issues or the decision to get some space away from one another is unclear.

However, online spoilers revealed that they were among the 40 cast members involved in filming MTV’s The Challenge Season 40, which wrapped weeks ago.

Cara enjoyed a Challenge-related trip without Paulie

On Friday, Cara appeared in a new episode of the Zach Nichols Podcast, during which she spoke about her recent All Stars 4 season and past MTV’s The Challenge seasons.

Paulie previously appeared on the podcast to discuss his return for USA 2 and other topics about The Challenge. However, it didn’t seem he went with Cara on her recent trip to Zach’s podcast.

Cara, a two-time champion on MTV’s competition series, shared several images from her recent trip, which featured her reuniting with co-stars Brad Fiorenza and Mark Long. Challenge Mania host Scott Yager and Zach Nichols Podcast host Pierre Bacall joined her for the adventure.

“Squad Goals,” Cara wrote on one photo featuring her and her castmates holding beverages inside a concert venue.

Cara Maria with her Challenge co-stars Mark Long and Brad Fiorenza at an event. Pic credit: @misscaramaria/Instagram

In another image, Cara revealed an extremely red photo from inside the venue during the concert.

“Thank you for a beautiful night scott. Much needed,” Cara wrote across the bottom of the photo.

Cara Maria shares a photo from a concert event she attended with friends. Pic credit: @misscaramaria/Instagram

Last year, Paulie officially came out as bisexual amid his return for CBS’ USA 2 spin-off. And while the couple never married, it seemed like it was something they wanted for their future.

During a Us Weekly interview last year, Cara revealed she “absolutely would love to marry [Paulie].”

“I’ve never said that before, but he is the person that I see for the rest of my life,” she told Us Weekly.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 episodes are available on Paramount+.