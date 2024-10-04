The Challenge’s Tina Barta warns Season 40 castmate: ‘Keep your head on a swivel’

Tina Barta isn’t one to hold back regarding her thoughts on The Challenge, and the OG cast member erupted on her castmate on her final episode of Season 40.

The most recent installment saw the Era 1 team targeted again after multiple injuries and eliminations had already significantly reduced their squad.

They were down to four competitors for the daily challenge, whereas other teams had multiple players sitting out to even the odds.

While Era 1 achieved the best time in the event, Tina’s unfortunate mistake resulted in a five-minute penalty for her team.

That ultimately put her and teammate Darrell Taylor up for elimination due to their poor performance, but Tina felt that the winning team’s players would spare them.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, Era 3’s Jordan Wiseley and Nia Moore gave the daily event’s worst-performing teams’ players, Era 4’s Kyland Young and Michele Fitzgerald, the favorable matchup they wanted, sending Tina and Darrell to The Arena as their opponents.

In the Boxster-Phobia elimination, Darrell and Tina both seemed like they might win but were outdone by Kyland and Michele, who sent them home from Season 40.

Tina warned her castmate after her Season 40 elimination

In a series of messages posted on X after Battle of the Eras Episode 7 aired, Tina shared thoughts about her friends, allies, and the elimination decision.

In one message, she used emojis to say, “Don’t bulls*** me,” referring to how Era 3 told her about their decision.

“Just ask my closest friends, they know how STRONG of an ally I am inside and outside of the game. I don’t fake friendships because I am not FAKE. Come to me honest and respectful and I will return the favor,” she wrote on X.

She also indicated she is a “far better ally than enemy” in The Challenge on her post, which included a GIF of a troll and the words, “You gotta pay the troll toll.”

“Critical thinking is in short supply when you are in the fog of war. Let me help you find clarity. I won’t lend you this grace the next time. ‘Never burn your Bridges’ and then you think of me! 🧌. I will collect,” Tina wrote.

You will last longer in the LONG RUN staying on my good side. Don’t 🐂💩 me. Just ask my closest friends, they know how STRONG of an ally I am inside and outside of the game. I don’t fake friendships because I am not FAKE. Come to me honest and respectful and I will return… pic.twitter.com/GCBvRsUPle — Tina Barta (@TinaBarta) October 3, 2024

Tina didn’t specify if she meant Jordan or Nia with that particular message, but she also tagged Nia in another message on X, warning her about her Era 3 teammate.

“Keep your head on a swivel @TheRealNiaMoore. You no longer are privy to my intel. Let’s see how far this decision takes you in #TheChallenge40 on @MTV,” Tina said to her friend in another message.

Nia indicated that if Tina were a true friend, she would’ve shared this “tea” with her before exiting Season 40 in Vietnam instead of dropping “cryptic hints” about it on the way out.

“It wasn’t your job to save me. But a real friend, woulda spilled that tea, mad or not,” Nia said.

Nia posts on X. Pic credit: @TinaBarta/X

In follow-up messages, Tina claimed she never knows what Jordan might do, and Nia said she was unclear about where she ranked among Jordan’s allies in Season 40.

“I knew Tori was his obvious #1…but I thought I was #2 without even asking so it was dumb of me to assume. But streets saying I wasn’t even #3 or 4. To be continued I guess!” Nia wrote.

Nia writes a follow-up message. Pic credit: @TinaBarta/X

Tina called out Jordan during and after the episode

Nia wasn’t the biggest recipient of Tina’s anger during the recent episode on MTV. Instead, Jorda received the brunt of her wrath. After he tried to deliver the news to Tina and Darrell that they were going into elimination, Tina blasted him.

In an interview for Golden Derby, Tina explained why she became so heated over her castmate’s decision and comments on the episode.

“The reason why I got angry with Jordan is because he was trying to ease [their elimination decision] over with BS,” she said.

Tina said if the roles were reversed, Jordan would be just as upset at them.

“So yeah, I was upset with Jordan and and with Nia because I really wanted to stay. I really wanted it, and I could see that there was nothing I could do, and it was just frustration,” she said, adding that the three other teams all “wanted Era 1 out first.”

Tina’s return for Season 40 arrived after several appearances on The Challenge: All Stars spin-off. However, it was her first MTV season since 2006’s The Duel.

On her final Battle of the Eras episode, Tina vowed to win her elimination and return to the house for revenge. While that didn’t happen, she’s indicated she would love to return for more seasons of the competition series.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.