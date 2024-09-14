The Challenge’s Jordan Wiseley addresses if he threw Season 40 trivia challenge

Due to several pivotal moments in the game, The Challenge: Battle of the Eras Episode 4 generated much controversy.

That included the close elimination outcome involving Derrick Kosinski and Horacio Gutierrez, as well as fan debates about whether Jordan Wiseley intentionally threw the daily challenge.

During the episode, the four Era teams competed in host TJ Lavin’s favorite event: a daily trivia challenge above water.

As a cast member incorrectly answered questions, teammates automatically dropped into the water below.

The first team to lose, Era 4, had their players automatically in the elimination event. The winning team would choose which losing teams’ players faced them.

It came down to a battle involving Era 2’s Laurel Stucky and Era 3’s Jordan as they participated in a tiebreaker question on land with castmates nearby.

However, Jordan didn’t know the answer to his question about who castmate Devin Walker partnered with during The Challenge: Rivals III season, and Era 3 lost the event.

Jordan addresses whether he threw Season 40’s trivia challenge

As castmates watched from the background, Jordan’s teammate Cory Wharton was shocked that Jordan didn’t recall Devin’s Rivals III partner, Cory’s ex, Cheyenne Floyd. Instead, Jordan answered, “Sylvia [Elsrode],” which was incorrect.

Devin and Cory later agreed during the cast’s nighttime trip to a bar that Jordan knew the answer due to having attended Cory and Taylor Selfridge’s baby shower with Cheyenne there.

While on a recent episode of Bananas’ Death, Taxes and Bananas podcast, Jordan claimed he didn’t know the correct answer to that tiebreaker trivia question.

“I truly didn’t know that. However, I had already in my mind checked out and reserved to, ‘I’m good. I’m good.’ I also knew with Aneesa [Ferreira] being down there, that was gonna be very hard,” he said.

Jordan admitted it would be hard for him to send Aneesa into elimination because it would cause issues with his teammates, Tori Deal and Devin. He also said Laurel is a good friend, so it would be tough to say her name if she had lost the trivia challenge.

In addition, Jordan said Cory and Devin had just been discussing how he partnered with Cheyenne. However, Jordan claimed they didn’t mention the name of the season.

Jordan’s incorrect answer meant that Era 2 won, leaving team targets Laurel and Johnny Bananas to decide who to put into elimination against Era 4’s Horacio and Jenny West. Ultimately, they chose Era 1’s Derrick and Aneesa Ferreira instead of Jordan and Nia Moore.

Jordan says it’s ‘100 percent’ fine to throw daily challenges

While Jordan claimed he didn’t have the correct answer for trivia, he still didn’t think throwing a challenge was bad. He recalled doing so in Free Agents to give himself a classic elimination matchup with Bananas.

He asked Bananas if he thought it was OK to throw challenges, and Bananas said “100 percent.” Jordan agreed, saying, “100 percent yes.”

“It’s like watching a football team because they want the first draft pick next year,” Jordan said, adding, “They can’t say they’re doing that because there’s rules.”

“We are doing it for strategy. Nobody had a problem with me throwing the challenge on Free Agents to go against you,” he recalled.

In that season, Jordan infamously didn’t even bother competing in the daily challenge, so he would automatically be part of an elimination twist known as The Draw. He then had a highlight moment where he flipped over all the cards in The Draw to reveal a “kill card,” ensuring he would go into the elimination against Bananas.

In Season 40, Bananas said that during the trivia challenge, he even suggested to Laurel that Jordan should win so they wouldn’t have to make a tough decision about who to put into elimination so early in the game. However, viewers saw how that played out, with Laurel winning at trivia.

With the incorrect answer and loss for Era 2, Jordan didn’t have to choose who went in, evaded elimination, and remained in the game. That leaves fans debating if he threw it, but based on Jordan’s comments, he didn’t have the correct answer in his head.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.