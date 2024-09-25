The Challenge’s Cara Maria Sorbello reveals ‘awkward’ and ‘wild’ apology from castmate after Season 40 fight

Cara Maria Sorbello said her castmate, Laurel Stucky, apologized to her following The Challenge: Battle of the Eras, but apparently for self-preservation in the game.

In Episode 5, viewers saw Cara and Laurel get into a heated argument, with the latter screaming at Cara and leaving her in tears.

According to several cast members, the episode didn’t show everything, including the most extreme parts of the argument, which Cara alluded to online later.

A sneak peek for Episode 6 shows Era 2 standing together, including Laurel, Cara, Johnny Bananas, Ryan Kehoe, and others.

The group is preparing for the newest daily challenge, and this time, Laurel appears ready to work as a team.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“There definitely has been some turmoil. I’ve been the center of it. I apologized to my whole team for what happened. I did not want it to get to that level. The most important thing moving forward today is that we are a team. I think that this team right here has the capacity to kick a**, and I still believe in that,” Laurel says while with her teammates.

Cara Maria said she won’t sabotage her team’s chances in The Challenge 40 sneak peek

Shortly after Laurel’s speech about teamwork, Cara also spoke, suggesting she contemplated throwing the daily challenge like Laurel did in the previous episode.

That strategy put their teammate Emily Schromm into the elimination and ousted her from the game, something Laurel indicated would help eliminate a strong female contender to win the final.

“I’m not gonna lie. After what happened, I was like, ‘I’m not gonna do anything. I’m just gonna sit at the starting line. I’m not gonna do s***. Why am I gonna fight for someone like that?’ But then I thought about it. Maybe she’s thrown challenges in the past when it came to me, but I don’t have that in my character, and I will not be like her,” Cara said in the clip.

The preview reveals aspects of the daily challenge, including castmates having to protect giant balloons and travel across a mud pit. Suddenly, Era 1’s Derrick Kosinski screams out in pain, believing he may have broken his leg.

The clip ends with Derrick’s injury status unknown, and it’s also unclear which of the four Era teams wins the event. It’s worth noting that Era 2’s targetted players for this particular episode are Bananas and Laurel, meaning they’re potential candidates to go into elimination should the team lose.

Cara recalled an ‘awkward’ huddle with a ‘wild’ apology moment

In a comment on The Challenge’s Instagram post, Cara indicated that Laurel hadn’t said a word to her following their heated argument until a team huddle just before the camera started to record.

“Radio silence til immediately right before this interview. It was an awkward team huddle and ‘Hey so things got out of hand sorry everyone but we are a team today so lets win!'” Cara commented.

“She basically cried to everyone in the house and pled her case and then the first time she said a word to me or ryan was in the group huddle right at the challenge. So that we would win and not throw it like shes done to me. Just wild,” she wrote in her comment.

Pic credit: @thechallenge/Instagram

Cara spoke about Episode 5 fight’s unaired details

Following the emotional and explosive Episode 5, Cara Maria shared a TikTok video in which she talked about the lack of some footage from her and Laurel’s altercation due to production needing to edit the footage to fit the time slot.

The nine-minute clip (below) included Cara breaking down more of the fight that didn’t appear in the episode’s final cut. She mentioned that the argument continued upstairs in Era 1’s room when she went up to speak with castmate Tina Barta, and Laurel was in the room.

Cara said she told Laurel she is a “mean person” and the “way she treats other people in the house” isn’t OK.

“She basically weaponized my past trauma,” Cara claimed regarding unaired moments from the fight.

“She screamed at me and threw things that have happened to me in my past that she knew about while mimicking it,” she said.

In the video, Cara didn’t elaborate on what Laurel said about her past.

Monsters and Critics recently reported about castmate Zach Nichols’ reaction to the argument during his Zach Nichols Podcast. He shared that he and his co-host spoke with Cara, who informed them what happened and what was said. Zach also said that several castmates in the house confirmed what Cara said as having happened.

In addition, he indicated there is a level you don’t go to while arguing, and it appears it reached that level.

Fans have speculated that Cara’s past troubled relationship with castmate Abram Boise was involved in the argument, although it’s unconfirmed. However, the altercation went far enough for security to intervene between Cara and Laurel during some of the volatile moments shown in the episode.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.