The Challenge’s Nia Moore and Kyland Young address their status after Season 40 showmance

Nia Moore shared how things went for her and Kyland Young following their showmance on The Challenge: Battle of the Eras.

During the first half of Season 40, Nia moved on from Josh Martinez after realizing he had “cold feet” with her.

Since she had other options with other men there, she coupled up with Kyland, and they continued their showmance until her exit.

That arrived in Episode 11, as Nia had to battle her friend Michele Fitzgerald in an elimination event after Johnny Bananas selected them as two of his three targets.

Nia gushed about Kyland in her post-elimination interview in the episode, indicating she felt excited to see him again after he finished filming.

Other couples have formed over various seasons of The Challenge, including Olivia Kaiser and Theo Campbell and Michele and Devin Walker. Did Nia and Kyland also continue dating?

Nia and Kyland shared updates after their showmance

Taking to X after Episode 11 aired, Nia shared that many fans were asking how things stood between her and Kyland. Based on her reply, she chose not to go further with him.

“We’re not dating. I was not interested in continuing anything after the show. What we had stayed in Vietnam. Nothing more, nothing less. I wish him the best & he does the same,” Nia wrote.

As shown below, Kyland also replied to her message, indicating he has nothing but love for Nia after their showmance.

“Always wishing you the absolute BEST! You’re one of the dopest people I’ve ever met! Thanks for making this season extra special & beautiful! You’re a true icon!” Kyland wrote.

Pic credit: @TheRealNiaMoore/X.com

Interestingly enough, Nia said that was part of why she and Josh connected on Season 40 as “he was a fan” and had a “sparkle in his eye” when they first met. Nia said she didn’t expect many of the newer cast members to know who she was due to being away from the MTV show for a while.

Nia says ‘No more showmances’ for her on The Challenge

After her aired exit in Episode 11, Nia called it an honor to compete in The Challenge: Battle of the Eras as she was “surrounded by greatness,” which inspired her to work harder in her offseason and “come back stronger than ever.”

It was truly the honor of a lifetime to not just be invited to play on the 40th season of @TheChallenge. I was surrounded by greatness and I’m inspired to do the work in the offseason and come back stronger than ever. I love y’all so much!!🥹❤️🙏🏾#thechallenge40 pic.twitter.com/hn4LLyxdyy — Nia Moore (@TheRealNiaMoore) October 31, 2024

In another message on X, Nia shared what she learned during The Challenge: Battle of the Eras. Among the “takeaways” she listed were going “wayyy harder in the gym” during the offseason and practicing her mathematics skills.

“I’m prolly at a middle school level in that department,” she admitted regarding math.

Her downfall was math against her friend and ally Michele during the elimination event. The competitors had to solve various math equations to get the numbers for combination locks on 40 crates.

Pic credit: @TheRealNiaMoore/X.com

Once they unlocked them, they had to carry all 40 crates over individually and stack them in a square area. Michele got ahead of Nia due to having a better strategy and, according to Nia, better math.

In addition to the above takeaways, she seemingly swore off “showmances,” indicating that they ruined her focus in the game.

Kyland hasn’t done the same yet. He’s still competing in Season 40, and this is his second showmance, following his time with Melissa Reeves in MTV’s Battle For a New Champion.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.