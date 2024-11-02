The Challenge’s Zach Nichols calls out Johnny Bananas amid Season 40 drama: ‘He can’t handle it’

Zach Nichols called out former castmate Johnny Bananas with recent criticisms about how he plays The Challenge.

Zach and Bananas last appeared as castmates during the War of the Worlds 2 season, where Bananas was an early elimination due to Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore’s votes.

Meanwhile, Zach hung around until the end of the season, reaching the final as part of Team USA with Cara, Paulie, and several other castmates. They ultimately lost to a four-person Team UK.

Bananas is currently part of the epic 40-person cast for The Challenge: Battle of the Eras and has recently been featured in quite a bit of drama.

That included him warning castmate Michele Fitzgerald over her showmance with Devin Walker, which riled up Michele, Devin, and Tori Deal. It led to plenty of drama and game moves aimed at one another.

Episode 11 featured Michele, Tori, Nia Moore, and Olivia Kaiser confronting Bananas for his decision to target them, with Michele particularly upset.

Zach says Bananas ‘can’t handle it’ amid aired Season 40 drama

Zach continues to analyze and critique each new Season 40 episode and recently discussed Bananas’ situation with castmates that get into showmances.

“It’s funny how whenever a girl gets into a relationship- a happy relationship with another guy, Johnny gets pissed. Even if he doesn’t want to date them, he’s just mad because he knows it’s not gonna benefit his game,” Zach said.

He said it happens “every time a girl that he’s in an alliance with gets into a relationship,” indicating that Bananas “can’t handle it.”

During his remarks, Zach referenced the season he last appeared in, where Cara Maria and Paulie were a power couple. He suggested that in previous seasons, Bananas was working with Cara. However, in War of the Worlds 2, her relationship with Paulie impacted Bananas’ success.

“He’s like a Mormon. He wants 10 wives,” Zach joked in his latest podcast.

Bananas’ Season 40 drama included Michele and Devin

During Battle of the Eras, Bananas warned Michele about her showmance with castmate Devin Walker, suggesting Devin could be manipulating her as part of his game plan.

That didn’t sit well with Devin when he found out and confronted Bananas for it. Bananas downplayed it, and several episodes later, watched as Kyland Young ousted Devin via an elimination event.

Devin’s friend Tori fired back by choosing Bananas as one of her targets after her elimination win. That put Bananas into the next episode’s elimination, which he won against Ryan Kehoe.

With that, Bananas badly wanted to pick Tori as one of his three women’s targets, but he couldn’t because of the rule that he couldn’t choose the recent daily challenge winner. Instead, Bananas chose Michele, Olivia, and Nia to get revenge on Devin.

It didn’t sit well with the three women, who call themselves the Ladies of Leisure alliance. However, Michele was one of the next women to win an elimination, sending her friend Nia home. With that, she returned the favor by again choosing Bananas as one of the men’s targets.

Even though Bananas might feel slighted by how Devin and Michele’s showmance interfered with his strategy, he’s still got multiple allies. He promoted the Bananas Angels several times on social media amid their reveal in episodes.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.