The Challenge fans notice cast member missing from Johnny Bananas’ Season 40 alliance at reunion

During The Challenge: Battle of the Eras, several alliances were formed involving new friends and former rivals.

Viewers already loved or hated the Vacation Alliance, which featured Devin Walker, Tori Deal, Josh Martinez, and Kaycee Clark.

However, new alliances arrived, including the Ladies of Leisure (LOLs), which featured Michele Fitzgerald, Olivia Kaiser, and Nia Moore.

In Season 40’s recent episode, Olivia described the trio’s mutual interests in shopping, designer items, and expensive vacations.

Johnny Bananas’ crew, Bananas Angels, also appeared in the recent episode during Jordan, Michele, and Olivia’s discussion about trying to cut the head off the snake.

The group later had a toast at the bar, as Aviv discussed in a confessional that they’d been a close group throughout the season so far.

Bananas Angels appear at Season 40 reunion

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, The Challenge 40 reunion was filmed last week in Amsterdam, with many top cast members attending.

The reunion also included surprises, with at least a few individuals eliminated in the first few episodes traveling to the event.

Many individuals who survived through Episode 10 attended, including Bananas and his allies. From the reunion, Jenny West shared a photo of herself backstage with three Season 40 castmates and allies.

In the photo, his Bananas Angels, Jennifer West, Aviv Melmed, and Rachel Robinson, pose with bananas in hand before the seven-time champion.

The recent Battle of the Eras episode featured Bananas as one of three men made targets in the previous episode. In addition, Ryan Kehoe and Derek Chavez were potentially going into The Arena.

After Ryan finished last place during the daily challenge, he automatically entered the elimination event. The daily winners, Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley, decided to take a shot by sending in Bananas.

However, The Challenge’s winningest player defeated Ryan in a race involving ATVs with flags on them and got to return to the game.

With his win, he got to choose three women as targets for the next elimination and selected the LOLs: Olivia, Michele, and Nia.

Fans wondered about missing alliance member

Bananas’ Season 40 reunion photo drew reactions from fans, with some saying they’d join and others saying they wanted nothing to do with it. Several commenters also asked where alliance member Laurel Stucky was.

“Why isn’t Laurel in the bananas angels photo?” one individual commented.

Another asked, “and why is laurel not there..??”

“without your of angel laurel?” a commenter wrote, adding sleeping Z emojis.

On his official Instagram page, Bananas revealed a photo of Bananas’ Angels last week, showing Laurel along with Rachel, Aviv, and Jenny. Based on online rumors, Laurel attended the reunion. However, she’s been silent on social media about it.

Bananas is a seven-time Challenge winner, while Rachel and Laurel have won the show twice. Laurel’s second win came recently on All Stars 4.

Jenny won Total Madness for the women, while Bananas won for the men. And Aviv won her only previous season of The Challenge.

In a funny confessional interview, Cara Maria Sorbello said she’d called the alliance “Rachel the CEO and Johnny and his Girls” since Rachel was really running things.

A few days before he posted his Bananas Angels alliance photo, Bananas teased another alliance called The Postgame Cruise Alliance.

It seemed to be a playful shot at the Vacation Alliance and promoted an upcoming cruise fans can book, which features eight of The Challenge stars.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.