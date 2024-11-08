The Challenge’s Laurel Stucky slams Cara Maria Sorbello after surprising Season 40 exit

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras featured several renewed rivalries, but none was more prominent than Laurel Stucky and Cara Maria Sorbello’s feud.

The castmates had a heated argument during the first half of the season, much of which didn’t make it into the final episode footage and featured remarks that may have crossed the line.

Fast forward to the second half of Season 40, and viewers saw one of those much-loved twists unveiled by host TJ Lavin.

During the daily challenge, TJ revealed it was a purge and that the man and woman who finished in last place would automatically go home.

That didn’t bode well for two former Challenge champs, Laurel Stucky and Nehemiah Clark, who did poorly in the mini-final and finished last amongst the competitors.

Following Laurel’s aired exit, Cara commented about predicting her exit, and Laurel posted several messages to blast her castmate.

Laurel addressed Cara Maria’s remarks about her purge

During the recent Battle of the Eras episode, Laurel struggled in a daily challenge that was a mini-final involving some brutal heat, challenging desert sand, and memory game puzzles.

Laurel realized she wasn’t getting anywhere as the second-to-last women’s competitor, Michele Fitzgerald, completed the memory game and took off for the finish game. Laurel realized she didn’t want to partake in what she referred to as “torture” and seemed to reveal she wasn’t going to try anymore.

In an Instagram Story post after the recent Season 40 episode, Cara Maria shared remarks about predicting Laurel would go home in a purge because she was out of shape.

“She didn’t ‘quit’ – she WAS NOT IN THE SHAPE MENTALLY OR PHYSICALLY TO COMPLETE THE MISSION,” Cara wrote.

“Being a miserably angry insecure person sure does catch up to you,” she wrote, adding, “Shame because EMILY [Schromm] wanted to compete and deservedthat spot.”

Cara also called it sad that Laurel gave her Season 40 castmate and ally Johnny Bananas one star to “mess up his game” after he “defended her on every podcast.”

Cara Maria Sorbello shared an IG Story about her prediction Laurel Stucky would go home. Pic credit: @misscaramaria/Instagram

A fan shared Cara Maria’s IG Story post, saying, “@misscaramaria continues to destroy @laurelstucky.”

Laurel also shared the post but with her text comments over it. She indicated that Cara is upset because she can “never” beat her in the competition.

“My alliance always wins or I beat her. I get why she’s so SOUR. Bitter must taste so bad in her mouth,” she said.

“She hasn’t been able to keep my name out of her mouth since we started this damn show,” Laurel said,

She suggested Cara only won The Challenge when competitors like Emily Schromm, Rachel Robinson, and Evelyn Smith left. In addition, Laurel claimed that she helped shape Cara’s direction in the show when they were friends and that Cara uses her as “motivation” now.

Laurel Stucky reacted to a fan’s post about Cara Maria Sorbello on her Instagram Story. Pic credit: @laurelstucky/Instagram

“You’re welcome Cara for being the reason you have any strategic savvy on the show at all. Cause we all know without being partnered w me on rivals you would have faded into the distance,” Laurel wrote.

Laurel shared additional remarks to Cara: ‘Your misery can’t touch me’

In another IG Story slide, Laurel addressed “the girl who will not quit talking about me.”

She suggested that Cara Maria would “get kicked off the show again soon” and that she’d “just be a witness to it.”

“You deserved being kicked off. Your misery can’t touch me. I’m sorry you are unhappy in your relationship with no purpose in life and this show is all you have,” she wrote.

Laurel also mentioned how she made remarks at the Season 40 reunion to wish Cara “even a fraction of the happiness” she feels.

“Hope you one day find yourself. Been wishing that for you since Abram [Boise]. Still wish you happiness and peace. I’m just doubting you’ll ever find it bc of the cyclic partners you continually choose,” Laurel wrote.

Laurel Stucky shares an Instagram Story message aimed at Cara Maria Sorbello. Pic credit: @laurelstucky/Instagram

Laurel has several feuds with Season 40 castmates

Along with Cara on Season 40, viewers saw Darrell Taylor get riled up after Laurel cursed at him and suggested he was getting massages from their castmate Emily despite being married.

According to Darrell, there were other moments when Laurel agitated him with her bullying behavior because he had selected her as one of the women’s targets, which was part of the format for Season 40.

Cara is one of two castmates who recently commented about Laurel on social media. Along with her rival, newcomer Nurys Mateo became outspoken after Laurel mentioned her, claiming Laurel was upset that Nurys’s boyfriend, Horacio Gutierrez, didn’t choose to pursue her.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.