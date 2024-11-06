The Challenge’s Nurys Mateo blasts castmate Laurel Stucky over Horacio Gutierrez: ‘I’m not the one’

Challenge star Nurys Mateo recently criticized her castmate, Laurel Stucky, for their mutual showmance.

Nurys is serious with her boyfriend, Horacio Gutierrez, after their Season 39 showmance.

Laurel previously had a brief showmance with him on the Ride or Dies, but Horacio ended it because, at the time, he had someone else he was pursuing away from The Challenge.

All three were castmates again during MTV’s current season, Battle of the Eras, and didn’t seem to have any beef during the episodes.

Nurys was among the early eliminations, leaving in the second episode. Horacio stuck around a bit longer before his elimination.

Meanwhile, Laurel is still in the competition, having not yet faced any eliminations in the season.

Monsters and Critics previously reported that Nurys clapped back at Laurel after she’d mentioned Nurys with “spoiler” or tea pages about The Challenge.

More recently, something else riled Nurys up as Laurel may have mentioned her again, and she unleashed a furious series of messages about her.

Nurys blasted Laurel in several messages

According to Nurys’s comments, she wants Laurel to keep her name out of her mouth. Nurys, a finalist in MTV’s Season 39, also mentions Horacio, with claims that her castmate is bitter he didn’t pursue her.

“Today is about the election BUT TOMORROW?! oh this ugly old as s*** big bird no friend no life having a** b***h WILL be getting extra violated. I’m about to embarrass tf out of her. I told her to keep my name out her mouth but since she didn’t, I got something for her,” Nurys wrote on the X platform.

She followed that with another heated message calling Laurel “40 with no life, no friends, no man, no woman, no kids, and the most disgusting personality.”

“And not only that but the man you wanted NEVER wanted you and I got him,” Nurys wrote in her X message, adding, “I guess I’d hate me too @laurelstucky.”

A fan wrote on X that they couldn’t tell if the beef between Nurys and Laurel was real or being faked by them to get cast for a Rivals-themed season of The Challenge.

According to Nurys, nothing about it is fake, as she doesn’t do “fake s***t to get cast” and doesn’t care if this blocks her from getting cast.

“So it is not fake, this dumb b*** just keeps trying it and I’m not the one,” she wrote.

A final X message involved Nurys sharing a fan’s clip and saying that Laurel would never have Horacio.

Laurel replied about Nurys being ‘angry’ always

A fan account that shares content about The Challenge uploaded a quick video clip featuring Laurel in the dark. In the video, she addresses one of Nurys’s “tweets,” but it’s unclear which one.

“I saw that weird tweet that Nurys put out. She’s the one who’s angry a lot. Yeah, that girl’s angry all the time. She’s just mad that Horacio said I was ‘the biggest blessing he ever received from The Challenge,'” Laurel said in the short video.

A recent Instagram Story post from Horacio seemed to clear things up and shut down what Laurel said regarding Nurys and herself.

“My biggest blessing,” he wrote across a photo of him and Nurys in cursive text.

It’s worth noting that The Challenge Season 40 reunion was recently filmed in Amsterdam. While many of the cast, including Laurel, were there for the event, there were some absences, and most were early eliminations.

It’s unknown whether Laurel mentioned Nurys and Horacio at the reunion or if something else sparked their recent remarks.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.