The Challenge star Nurys Mateo claps back at Laurel Stucky’s claims about ‘untrue’ Season 40 ‘spoiler’

Nurys Mateo fired back at her castmate after she made claims involving “spoiler” pages and “leaked” details about The Challenge Season 40.

Those claims arrived from two-time Challenge champion Laurel Stucky, who called out “spoiler” and tea pages for inaccurate information they had leaked.

One of Laurel’s messages gave an example without any specifics, claiming that Nurys “leaked” something about Season 40 to a spoiler page that wasn’t true.

Laurel mentioned after contacting the page that they apologized for posting the inaccurate information.

However, it’s unclear what that spoiler was since Laurel’s social media post didn’t mention it.

Nurys, who appeared on just the first two episodes of Season 40, has now responded after seeing Laurel mentioning her in the message.

Nurys calls out Laurel after Season 40 ‘spoiler’

On Tuesday, Nurys responded to Laurel’s initial claim that she leaked something “untrue to an acct” about Season 40, which they later “apologized for posting.”

“I’ve never sent ANYTHING to any acct so keep my f*****g name out of your mouth. The same way they send me fake screenshots of you talking s*** I’m sure they did the same. If you were smart then you’d know better but we already know you aren’t,” Nurys posted.

Nurys hits back. Pic credit: @NurysKMateo/X.com

Nurys and Laurel were among the 40 cast members for MTV’s The Challenge: Battle of the Eras at the start of the season. An early Eras Invitational saw one man and one woman from each team eliminated.

During Episode 2, Nurys lost in elimination to Era 4 teammate Olivia Kaiser, also her friend-turned-rival from Season 39. Meanwhile, Laurel continued in the game, as she wasn’t among those in the elimination event for her Era 2 team.

Nurys reposted a fan’s message about Laurel hating her

In addition to reposting Laurel’s message and replying to it, Nurys reposted a fan account’s X message, which included a clip from the Season 38 reunion.

The Challenge Season 38 was Ride or Dies, where Nurys Mateo debuted as Nelson Thomas’s partner. Laurel was also on that season, partnering with her friend, Jakk Maddox.

In addition, it was the debut of a promising rookie, Horacio Gutierrez, who teamed with Olivia and reached the final. He also had a brief showmance with Laurel earlier in the season.

In the video, reunion host Maria Menounos mentioned that Horacio informed Laurel he had a girl at home during filming, which ended their Season 38 showmance.

I’m the only one always wondering when and why Laurel hates Nurys. It feels completely random, I wonder if it is just over Horacio rejecting her in Ride or Dies pic.twitter.com/bLLGKAL8HB — The Challenge (@Challengeteamtv) October 29, 2024

During the reunion, Laurel shared that she knew Horacio was dating someone and told him she was also dating someone. However, she said “one critical piece of information” he hadn’t told her was, “I’m gonna ask that girl to be my girlfriend.”

“Unfortunately, I wish I’d known that one piece of information because then I wouldn’t have let my feelings go,” she shared, becoming emotional and adding that she wasn’t “ashamed to have feelings for him. He’s a wonderful person.”

Horacio indicated he apologized several times to Laurel and felt he may have led her on somewhat during their brief showmance.

During that same season, Nurys had several showmances, including one with fellow rookie Johnny Middlebrooks and another with multi-time Challenge champ Jordan Wiseley.

She and Horacio ended up in their showmance in the subsequent season, Battle For a New Champion, and have continued dating since then.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.