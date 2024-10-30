The Challenge star Laurel Stucky blasts ‘spoiler pages’ for inaccurate leaks and addresses Season 40 reunion

Amid recent controversies on The Challenge, Laurel Stucky called out “spoiler pages” for not always providing fans with accurate information.

The two-time Challenge winner currently appears in MTV’s Battle of the Eras, where she started among the 40 cast members, split into four Era teams.

Laurel was part of a stacked Era 2 team that included Johnny Bananas, Emily Schromm, and Cara Maria Sorbello.

For most of the season, viewers have seen Laurel among the cast members who avoided going into eliminations.

There had been a suggestion online that some of the “OG” cast members were saying they weren’t interested in participating in “physical eliminations” if they ended up in them.

Recently, a tea page posted photos of four cast members, suggesting they were among those who didn’t want to participate in the physical elimination events.

Laurel called out ‘spoiler pages’ for their leaks

In a message shared from her X account, Laurel called out the “spoiler” and tea pages, claiming they “get nothing right cause the cast members who actually tell the truth don’t ‘leak’ things to the pages (we have lives).”

She indicated that “Nurys once ‘leaked’ something about me on [The Challenge 40] that was untrue to an acct,” and once she contacted that page, they “apologized for posting.”

That message arrived around the same time Laurel replied to a fan who said they couldn’t see her saying she didn’t want to participate in any physical eliminations for Season 40.

“You are correct, I did not say this. I would want physical eliminations…. duh? LOL,” Laurel replied.

Pic credit: @laurelstucky/X

In another series of messages, Laurel seemingly continued with remarks about the “spoiler” and tea pages, claiming many are “constantly wrong” and “it’s annoying when it’s always about you.”

“Some of these people are so embarrassing literally and truly need jobs….,” she wrote in an X message.

Pic credit: @laurelstucky/X

As mentioned, The Challenge 40’s Kyland posted a message on social media with claims about some unnamed castmates saying they wouldn’t want to participate if they were sent into elimination and it was a physical event.

Laurel addresses The Challenge Season 40 reunion

Monsters and Critics previously reported about the Bananas Angels alliance photo that surfaced from the Battle of the Eras reunion. The alliance, shown in a recent episode of Season 40, features Johnny Bananas with Aviv Melmed, Rachel Robinson, Jenny West, and Laurel Stucky.

All alliance members mentioned above appeared in a photo Jenny posted from the reunion, except Laurel. That prompted many fans to ask where Laurel was in the image’s comments.

She attended the event and recently commented about her time there, indicating things were “SO FUN.” She also alluded to a “special guest” who Bananas may have leaked.

Pic credit: @laurelstucky/X

As viewers saw in Season 40, Laurel had several altercations with castmates in episodes, so there may have been some discussion about what went down and the aftermath of those heated arguments.

However, based on a video Cara Maria uploaded, her and Laurel’s altercation didn’t fully appear in the episode’s final cut, so one must wonder how much got discussed at the reunion.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.