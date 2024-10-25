The Challenge’s Amanda Garcia announces ‘Mission complete’ as Season 40 reunion films

While her season ended early on The Challenge: Battle of the Eras, Amanda Garcia continues to deliver her devilish drama to fans.

Viewers saw her involved in arguments during her brief time on MTV’s latest season, as she called out teammate Cory Wharton and others for not saving her from an early elimination event.

Her feedback continued after her exit from Battle of the Eras aired, as she took to social media for further comments.

Monsters and Critics recently reported about Amanda’s remarks about her castmates, including Tori Deal, Michele Fitzgerald, and Aneesa Ferreira.

She left no one out of her mentions on social media, as Chris “CT” Tamburello, Horacio Gutierrez, and Olivia Kaiser were among her critiques.

More recently, she shared an announcement with fans, and a castmate revealed a special surprise is on the way.

Amanda reveals ‘Mission complete’ after remarks about castmates

Following her frenzy of hilarious and harsh remarks about her Battle of the Eras castmates, Amanda told fans she would no longer watch the season on MTV.

“No longer keeping up with the Challenge episodes yallllllllllll sorrrrrry. Mission complete,” she posted on X with a devil emoji.

In another X message, she shared a note to fans, letting them know The Challenge couldn’t have a season reunion without her in attendance.

Amanda participated on Season 40 as part of Era 3, which included her rival, Tori Deal, along with castmates Devin Walker, Cory, Averey Tressler, Nia Moore, and Jordan Wiseley.

The first two episodes of the season included cast members competing in the Eras Invitational, in which each team lost one man and one woman through eliminations.

Unfortunately for Amanda, her team’s winning players sent her into The Arena to take on Nia, where she lost in a gritty Balls In event. Before going home, Amanda called out Cory and Tori for their decisions in the game.

Amanda went into ‘devil’ mode for Season 40 reunion

The Challenge’s reunion for Battle of the Eras was recently filmed in Amsterdam. Based on social media, many cast members received invites.

As expected, the top stars, including Johnny Bananas, the show’s seven-time champion, attended the event.

On his Instagram, he recently shared a photo teasing that he formed a new alliance called Bananas’ Angels. The group includes former show winners Rachel Robinson, Aviv Melmed, Laurel Stucky, and Jenny West.

In another intriguing social media moment, a video surfaced from @Challengeteammtv on X. It features Bananas, who shows Amanda standing nearby wearing a red devil costume.

“Amanda, I’ve got the perfect proposal for you. Do you want to join my alliance? It’s called Bananas’ Angels,” he told his castmate.

Amanda is in Amsterdam for the reunion 👀 #TheChallenge40 pic.twitter.com/XdE48JqV99 — The Challenge (@Challengeteamtv) October 24, 2024

“No. Absolutely not,” Amanda fired back, as Bananas told her, “You’d fit in perfectly.”

“Maybe in your dreams,” she told him.

“Nightmares,” Bananas said jokingly as other castmates talked loudly around them.

In a reply to the X message above, Amanda indicated that when her castmate asked that question, she had no idea what Bananas Angels was.

Based on her social media activity, Amanda seems to have provided producers with plenty of material to use about her castmates at the Season 40 reunion.

While Amanda shunned Bananas’ alliance, she might reconsider after learning they have drama with Tori in common from The Challenge.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.