The Challenge’s CT Tamburello reveals marriage license and messages from Catalina Hager about tying the knot

The Challenge legend Chris “CT” Tamburello surprised fans by revealing he and Catalina Hager may have intended to marry one another.

His latest reveal arrived several weeks after social media buzzed that he and Catalina broke up after dating since last year.

On Saturday, he shared a cryptic social media post with fans showing messages from Catalina about getting married.

In her messages, timestamped April 2024, she mentioned them sharing an “account” and all of the money made from the explicit content she or they put on a certain subscriber-based website.

After revealing multiple text messages, the video shows one section of a “License to Marry” document for Florida, with October 15, 2024, as the issue date and effective date.

Is This Love by Luke Burr plays over the slide show, and a final slide shows CT leaning Catalina back and kissing her. Along with the video post, he shared a lengthy message as his caption.

CT comments on ex: ‘I’ll always love that wild mustang’

In his IG post’s caption, CT explained, “I’m going to say what I want to say about my life and how I feel.”

He shared that he’d “always have love for her” and “if it’s ‘bad for business’ so be it.”

“Everyone needs to stop acting like this is a funeral. FR,” he wrote, adding, “We are both crazing in our own right… and I’ll always love that wild mustang…and I know she feels the same.”

In another comment CT wrote on his Instagram post, he suggested fans and followers should calm down and not worry about his situation.

“Everybody hostler the 5150…I am more than grateful for my life and the opportunities coming my way…🙏,” he wrote.

“Life is good. And it’s worth fighting for…,” he said, adding, “maybe I’ll be lucky enough one day for someone to fight for me.”

CT comments online. Pic credit: @_famous4nothing/Instagram

Monsters and Critics reported earlier this month that CT and Catalina issued social media statements about their breakup and asked fans to refrain from “harassing and attacking” Catalina.

CT’s The Challenge castmate showed her support

In September, Monsters and Critics reported CT and Catalina were dating. However, more recently, it was revealed they had dated since last year, while CT was divorcing now ex-wife Lilianet Solares.

In CT’s September 2024 post making things Instagram official with Catalina, his friend and castmate, Cara Maria Sorbello, indicated she’d introduced them.

Cara, who appeared with CT on 2024’s The Challenge: Battle of the Eras and in previous seasons of the show, also commented on his recent post about love and the marriage license.

In her message, Cara told CT, “Do u buddy. I will always have your back.”

She also called out certain “super fan girls” for making things “uncomfortable and cringe” by trying to “use this space to try to shoot your shot” with CT.

Cara addresses CT. Pic credit: @_famous4nothing/Instagram

CT’s love life was often a topic on The Challenge

Many Challenge fans know about CT’s romantic relationships. He dated Fresh Meat star Diem Brown off and on while they were on MTV’s competition show.

Diem passed away in November 2014 after her battle with cancer. The Challenge and cast members, including CT, often share posts as tributes to their late castmate.

Following their relationship and Diem’s passing, CT dated and eventually married Lilianet Solares, with MTV presenting a special about the couple. They had one child, Christopher Jr., whom CT often spoke about during The Challenge.

CT and Solares’s marriage lasted five years, with a messy divorce finalized in 2023.

As of this writing, there are no reports that CT got secretly married between October 15 and now. In addition, Monsters and Critics had not yet received a reply from CT after requesting additional comments.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.