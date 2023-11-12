The Challenge’s CT Tamburello finalizes his divorce with Lilianet Solares

The Challenge star Chris “CT” Tamburello has officially settled his divorce with Lilianet Solares.

The five-time champion of MTV’s competition show first filed for divorce last year, with a stressful settlement process ensuing.

He previously spoke about the stressful nature of handling those divorce matters and trying to spend time with his son.

That kept the former Real World: Paris star away from MTV as he dealt with the divorce, but he’s due to return in the current season.

He and Solares will now split custody of their 7-year-old son, Christopher Jr., with a child support payment plan also decided.

It will have CT paying extra money based on a specific condition related to his career and availability.

CT’s divorce settlement includes extra child support based on work

CT filed for divorce last November following his tumultuous relationship with Lilianet, and now the specifics have been worked out with a settlement.

As mentioned, they share a son, Christopher Jr., and according to TMZ’s report, CT will pay $761.39 in monthly child support to his ex-wife.

However, he’ll pay an extra $332.45 every week he’s working or unable to have equal timesharing of their son.

CT gets to keep their home but must pay Lilanet $30,000 for her part of the property’s equity.

In addition, he retains ownership of his company, New Leaf Investments, while Lilianet’s business, Solares Management, stays with her.

Additional rules or requirements were put in place involving contact with their son. The parent with Christoper Jr. isn’t allowed to ask about the other parent during their time with him.

In addition, whichever parent doesn’t have Christopher Jr. is only allowed two phone calls a day with him.

CT’s work includes The Challenge and acting

Regarding work, CT appears on The Challenge, with his return coming up in Battle For a New Champion on MTV.

He’ll appear just briefly for an elimination to try to take out one of the main cast members. If he succeeds, the five-time champion will also take some of the cast’s cumulative prize money.

CT previously appeared in the Spies, Lies & Allies season, where he won his fifth championship with teammate Kaycee Clark, who won her first time on the show.

During a podcast, he mentioned that he didn’t appear on The Challenge: World Championship spinoff because the timing wasn’t right. When filming occurred, he was involved in his divorce and spending time with his son.

In addition to The Challenge, CT has been involved in various acting roles. That included starring in a remake of the film The Most Dangerous Game with Casper Van Dien, Judd Nelson, and Tom Berenger.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, CT has a worth of approximately $800,000. He’s won over $1 million on The Challenge before taxes.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on MTV.