The Challenge’s CT Tamburello files for divorce from Lili Solares

Chris “CT” Tamburello, a multi-time champion on MTV’s The Challenge, is calling it quits on his marriage to Lilianet “Lili” Solares.

The 42-year-old has officially filed for divorce from Solares following a marriage that lasted over four years.

Per TMZ, CT filed for the divorce this past Monday at a Florida courthouse, although the reason for their divorce is unknown as of this writing.

The two had what appeared to be an up-and-down relationship throughout their marriage, with CT mentioning a separation a few years ago on a season of The Challenge.

There was speculation about problems earlier this year until CT responded to online rumors about his situation with Solares.

Following that, they appeared to be doing well in recent months, including making appearances for several events.

CT Tamburello and Lili Solares’ wedding became Challenge special

Longtime viewers of MTV’s programs, The Challenge, and Real World, first saw CT rise to fame as one of the cast members in The Real World: Paris. That was the 13th season in the popular reality series and featured castmates, including Ace Amerson, Adam King, Mallory Snyder, and Leah Gillingwater.

He then began appearing as a recurring cast member among The Challenge competitors. During his time, he was featured in showmances with some of his castmates, including the late Diem Brown. He eventually found love with Lilianet “Lili” Solares, who wasn’t associated with MTV or The Challenge.

CT and Solares married in 2018 after dating for a while. Their wedding became a televised special on MTV called The Challenge: CT Gets Married.

MTV’s The Challenge has a YouTube video (below) from several years ago that shows scenes from the wedding, including CT delivering vows in Spanish. The video also features commentary from CT and Lili about their relationship.

CT’s marital issues mentioned in The Challenge season

In 2020, CT revealed that he and his wife had separated. CT shared the separation news as part of MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents, the 36th season of the competition series. However, they seemingly patched things up and got back together again.

Earlier this year, rumors popped up about infidelity based on a social media post that CT shared. The Challenge star shared a video from a filming location, saying he “woke up in the doghouse” due to all the online chatter. However, he let fans know everything was fine between him and his wife, and they hadn’t separated again.

The couple appeared together on the red carpet this past August for the premiere of The Most Dangerous Game in Coconut Grove, Florida. CT stars in the film, a remake of a 1930 movie, along with Tom Berenger, Judd Nelson, Bruce Dern, and Casper Van Dien.

CT and his wife also appeared together at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, where CT presented a sneak peek of The Challenge: Untold History documentary. He’s featured in the six-episode series along with other Challenge stars. MTV showed the six episodes in two-episode weekly installments, with the series wrapping up just before the 38th season of The Challenge.

According to People, the couple shares a son, 7-year-old son Christopher “C.J.” Tamburello Solares.

CT won his fifth championship on The Challenge last season for Spies, Lies & Allies and currently has the second-most wins of any cast member to Johnny Bananas. Following the Spies, Lies & Allies season, CT indicated he was taking some time away, even prompting retirement rumors. He’s not among cast members featured in MTV’s currently-airing season, The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

“I’d like to spend time with the family, enjoy the fruits, recenter myself, and maybe just take a break, take a little breather. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. Retire? I don’t have it in me to ever say I’m going to retire. What else would I do? [Laughs] Besides the movie thing, I mean, that’s been a lot of fun. It’s nice to branch out,” CT told EW following the Spies, Lies & Allies season.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.