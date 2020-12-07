As The Challenge Season 36 gets underway, viewers will see a different Chris “CT” Tamburello than they saw last time around on Total Madness. He’ll be more in-shape than he was during his previous competitions, no longer sporting that dad bod.

However, it’s also been revealed that things have changed with regard to his marriage. In an early clip from the show, CT has announced that he and his wife Lili Solares are separated.

The news comes just ahead of the Double Agents season, which will feature CT going for a fourth win in his Challenge history.

Sign up for our newsletter!

CT reveals he and wife were separated before Double Agents

The Challenge: Double Agents will have a special airing on Monday, December 7, on MTV. During that, CT will drop a major bombshell about his marriage of over two years.

“Remember me? Good because I almost forgot,” the 40-year-old jokes as part of the special. This will be CT’s 18th season on the MTV reality competition series.

“The last few seasons, I wasn’t in the best place mentally. Marriage was not going well. We’re separated, and I feel like I’ve been running from problems for a long time. I feel like they finally caught up with me. I couldn’t lie to myself anymore,” CT adds.

The news arrives not long after a famous couple from The Challenge, Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal, confirmed their breakup on social media. They had been engaged to get married since Jordan’s proposal on War of the Worlds 2.

Another famous Challenge couple was Brad Fiorenza and Tori Hall. They were married but ended up getting divorced. Recently, Tori Hall became Mrs. Dusty Gwinn, after getting married in 2020.

Are CT and Lili Solares officially done with marriage?

CT originally married Lili Solares in September 2018 in Florida. They also had it filmed for an MTV special that aired two months later.

The couple currently has one child together, four-year-old son Chris Jr., and based on some recent social media evidence; they may have patched things up.

In an Instagram post that CT shared on November 21, he showed off Lili. “Six years later… …still thinks I’m funny,” he put in the caption (below).

“It’s not our anniversary. It’s just been 6yrs since we’ve known each other…Sorry for the confusion!?” CT wrote in the post’s comments.

The image brought plenty of fans’ likes and comments, as well as comments from fellow Challenge stars. In particular, Cara Maria Sorbello wrote, “Shes the fire to keep you goin ❤️ love you guys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CT (@_famous4nothing)

Lili also posted some photos from a birthday celebration on November 24 with CT’s arms around her, which seems to show they’re cozy.

So it seems that filming The Challenge: Double Agents season gave CT and Lili some necessary time while separated to reflect on their relationship and realize how much they still valued each other.

Having a son together probably also helps them realize the importance of being together for co-parenting.

More details about the separation will likely unfold as the season goes forth, and it could even add some fuel to CT’s competitive fire in the game.

Fans can watch Chris “CT” Tamburello drop the bombshell along with other insights on The Challenge: Double Agents Declassified, which airs Monday, December 7, at 8/7c on MTV.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.