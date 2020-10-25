The Challenge star Tori Hall marries Dusty Gwinn after being engaged one month

The Challenge star Tori Hall Fiorenza has officially tied the knot, as she married lawyer Dusty Gwinn just a few days ago.

Tori, who was formerly married to another famous Challenge star, had her wedding ceremony about a month after she and Gwinn became engaged.

She also gushed about the big day in her social media posts to let friends, family, and fans know about her special occasion.

Tori Hall marries lawyer Dusty Gwinn

The Challenge fans are familiar with strong competitor Tori Hall Fiorenza, but the man she married isn’t a former or current part of the MTV reality show. Dusty Gwinn is a successful sports and entertainment lawyer who she began dating in January of 2019.

According to PEOPLE, Tori and Dusty first became engaged on September 25 at the RH Nashville Cafe.

Their wedding day officially arrived on Friday, October 23, with Tori and Dusty sharing some images on their official Instagram pages.

That included the image below of the newlyweds from Asheville, North Carolina.

“Yesterday was a dream. The perfect day, packed with so much joy. It was everything I have ever dreamed of and more. A fall wedding with our people. It was magical. #ourstorybegwinns #partyof5 #weddingday #mrandmrs,” Tori shared in her IG photo’s caption.

Gwinn also shared an Instagram post along with him and his lovely bride, her father, and some of the couple’s children from previous relationships.

Tori has two sons Brady, 9, and Chase, 5. Gwinn has a 9-year-old daughter, Landrey.

Many former The Challenge competitors congratulated Tori Hall Fiorenza on her marriage via Instagram comments.

“I love this! Congratulations,” former Challenge star Kelly Anne Judd commented on Tori’s IG post.

“Congratulations love!! So happy for you!” Shauvon Torres commented.

“You aren’t a person who needs a man. But.. out of nowhere.. you found one. The best one. One who just fits. The way you two are together is absolutely beautiful,” The Inferno winner Kendal Sheppard said as part of her congratulatory message.

Others offering congratulations included The Challenge OG Derrick Kosinski on his IG story, as well as Bachelorette and Champs vs. Stars competitor Josh Murray who congratulated the couple on Tori’s IG post.

Tori was previously with Challenge star Brad Fiorenza

Tori Hall initially debuted on the Road Rules: Viewers’ Revenge season. She then appeared on three seasons of The Challenge and became a two-time winner, thanks to her competitive nature, strong teamwork, and teaming with Brad Fiorenza.

Her first appearance and win came on The Gauntlet III in 2008, where she was part of a rookie team that included Johanna Botta, Rachel Moyal, and Nehemiah. It’s also where she met Brad Fiorenza, whom she married in 2010.

Tori returned for The Duel II, where she didn’t fare as well, but on the 2010 Cutthroat season, she was on a team that also included Dunbar Merrill, Tyler Duckworth, and husband, Brad. That was her second career win in Challenge history.

Tori and Brad got divorced in 2015, though, and just finalized things in 2019. Both of The Challenge stars moved on, and it now appears Tori Hall Fiorenza has found new happiness.

The Challenge is currently on hiatus on MTV.