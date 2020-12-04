Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello reveals favorite win on The Challenge in Double Agents teaser clip

As the countdown to The Challenge: Double Agents premiere episode continues, more promotional videos for the season arrive online. In one of the latest, longtime Challenge veteran Chris “CT” Tamburello is featured, speaking about his multiple wins on the show.

With Double Agents, CT is heading into his 18th installment of the show, and even at age 40, he’s still considered one of the top competitors in the game.

That’s due to him being part of a recent win on the show in just the past few seasons. However, when discussing his appearances on the show, CT named another of his winning seasons as his favorite.

CT names the win that meant most in Double Agents clip

MTV’s The Challenge has been rolling out teaser interview clips from some of the show’s top stars, including longtime veterans and former winners. Among those featured so far have been Wes Bergmann, Aneesa Ferreira, and Ashley Mitchell.

CT, a three-time winner of The Challenge, is talking about his grand prize-winning victories in the latest clip. The first of those came as he was partnered with Wes on Rivals II in 2013. It marked his ninth appearance on the show.

While CT said that his first win was special and took him a while to get, he named his victory on Invasion of the Champions as his favorite.

“Out of all my Challenge wins, I would say Invasion probably meant the most to me, just because it was a special time in my life,” CT noted.

“It took a lot for me to come back. I felt like I did it for the right reasons. I did it for my family. I did it for my son. It gave me the confidence to put my life back together,” CT added.

That meaningful win CT is referring to came on The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions in Thailand in 2017. CT finished first ahead of Cory Wharton and Nelson Thomas, with Ashley Mitchell finishing first amongst the female competitors.

CT also mentioned in the clip that his most recent win on War of the Worlds 2 was also meaningful since it seemed nobody wanted anything to do with him. However, he still proved himself worthy of being a team player for Team UK and finished a final at an older age than his teammates.

CT aiming for his fourth win on Double Agents

The 40-year-old Chris Tamburello returns as part of the Season 36 cast with the most overall appearances on the show. He won’t be the all-time earner on the show, as that’s Ashley Mitchell. The competitor with the most Challenge wins on the show will be Darrell Taylor.

However, CT is still a major fan favorite and may help carry this season of the MTV show alongside Wes Bergmann. Plenty of viewers are disappointed there’s no Johnny Bananas, but some of the other stars will make up for that.

With The Challenge: Double Agents, this will be a game in which there are male and female partners, and competitors will once again go into elimination. CT will see the young competitor who eliminated him on Total Madness, Jay Starrett, back on Double Agents.

Even so, as a longtime veteran of The Challenge, CT is definitely experienced in the game and knows how to survive. Most likely, he’ll be able to use social and political strategies again. Also, he’s looking like he may be in better shape since his last time on the show, which should aid in his quest to get that fourth win!

The Challenge: Double Agents premieres on Wednesday, December 9 at 8/7c.