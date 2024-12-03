The Challenge star CT Tamburello’s ex asks fans to ‘refrain from harassing or attacking’ her after split

After her recent split from Chris “CT” Tamburello, Catalina Hager asked that his fans stop “harassing or attacking” her about the breakup.

Her latest request to CT’s fans arrived this weekend after CT previously shared screenshots of texts online suggesting she’d been unfaithful during their relationship and was talking to other men behind his back.

After he’d released the screenshots, Catalina shut down those notions, calling CT “not well” and indicating the messages were from conversations from the subscriber-based website where she provides content and makes money.

Last week, CT apologized to his ex-girlfriend for posting the screenshots of her conversations online for others to see.

Based on her message this weekend regarding the end of her and CT’s relationship, some individuals showed “kindness and compassion” about their breakup.

Still, others were engaging in online attacks toward her due to their support of The Challenge’s CT Tamburello, and he and Catalina have since addressed the ongoing harassment.

CT’s ex asks fans to ‘refrain from harassing or attacking’ online

Just recently, Catalina shared an Instagram Story slide where she addressed her situation with CT, and various fan accounts for The Challenge reshared a screenshot of her message.

She indicated that she felt a “need to speak out publicly due to the overwhelming response from fans,” including “invasive attention.”

Catalina said she and CT dated for over a year and that there would ”always be a deep love and respect” between them.

“What people see on the surface is only a fraction of the story. It’s disheartening to see individuals who were never a part of our relationship pass judgment or send hurtful messages. You may think you know the full story. But what happens behind closed doors is known only to Chris and me,” she wrote on her IG Story slide.

“I am deeply grateful to those who have shown kindness and compassion,” she wrote before adding, “I kindly ask that others refrain from harassing or attacking me online.”

Catalina said her statement wasn’t “an invitation for further scrutiny or speculation but a request for respect” for her and CT as they “navigate” the relationship.

“Please remember that we are all human, and everyone deserves empathy and understanding,” she wrote in her message.

CT and Catalina statements for today … It is a trainwreck about to happen 😬 pic.twitter.com/AnpJiNqkZW — The Challenge (@Challengeteamtv) November 30, 2024

CT apologized and said Catalina didn’t deserve any harassment from his fans after their split

CT released multiple apologies and statements regarding the situation after his breakup with Catalina. A Challenge fan account on X reshared audio of one of CT’s apologies and the original screenshots of Catalina’s conversations with her subscribers.

In the video, CT said he hoped this would be the last time he addressed the situation because others were harassing Catalina online.

“None of it was true. It was taken out of context, and it looked the way it did,” he said of the screenshots he’d previously shared, adding, “I’ll be honest, if it was the way it was, why would she have given me any of this access?”

CT is once again apologizing to his ex-girlfriend, Catalina. https://t.co/0jyWyNZK0E pic.twitter.com/Kg3YSemCsc — The Challenge (@Challengeteamtv) November 29, 2024

According to CT, he went down a “rabbit hole” by looking at her messages and “wished [he] hadn’t” because it involves a world of subscription-based explicit content he doesn’t truly understand.

“I was impulsive, which I have a bad habit of, and I made a mistake, and I wish everybody else would just stop harassing her and running with it like it’s something it’s not,” he said.

He said he understood people would say and post whatever they want on social media, but he called out fans and accounts for leaving up content that’s “not true and only causes harm to somebody.”

CT claimed he still loved Catalina but would “probably never see her again” after their breakup.

CT dated Catalina as he finalized his divorce

In September, Monsters and Critics reported that CT and Catalina were dating. During their relationship, CT appeared on and off-camera in some of Catalina’s social media content to promote her subscription-based website.

According to a September report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, CT also appeared in an explicit video with Catalina on that website, which reportedly would cost customers $200 to view.

CT previously married Lilianet Solares in 2018. The couple had a son, Christopher Jr., but the marriage ended last year after a messy divorce that made headlines on various outlets.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.