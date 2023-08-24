The Challenge’s CT Tamburello and Susie Meister selected as 2023 Hall of Fame inductees

The first two inductees for The Challenge Mania Hall of Fame 2023 class have been revealed, and it’s two all-time legends from MTV.

Chris “CT” Tamburello and Susie Meister will officially be inducted into the podcast and event organizer’s Hall of Fame, with two additional stars to be revealed later.

Many fans who have watched The Challenge since its earliest days know of CT and Susie, as they were among early MTV reality TV stars who appeared in multiple seasons of the competition series.

CT, 43, has been appearing in recent seasons, with him achieving his fifth championship on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies last year.

Susie, 44, is also a multi-time champion, having reached the final every time in her Challenge career and won twice.

“CONGRATS to our 1st two #ChallengeMania Hall of Famers for 2023 @susiemeister & @_famous4nothing! They have been removed from the polls and you now have ONE WEEK to decide which Man and Woman will join them at ChallengeManiacs.com!” an Instagram post announcing the inductees said.

CT and Susie are among MTV OGs from The Challenge

CT got his start on MTV’s The Real World: Paris and quickly became known for his often-arrogant and hot-headed personality, which led to him getting into all sorts of trouble. That carried over into his time on The Challenge, where viewers saw him kicked off several seasons for violent altercations with castmates.

However, he eventually matured and mellowed out as he married and became a father. That, along with athletic and puzzle-solving abilities, likely helped turn him into the competitor with the second-most wins in Challenge history, five, ranking him behind only Johnny Bananas.

CT has appeared in 19 regular seasons of the MTV show and reached the final in 10 of them. He’s compiled a 6-5 elimination record and won 55 daily challenges during his career.

He also ranks as the Challenger with the most overall prize money won on the show, with $1.365 million. Although he’s taken time away from the show to deal with his divorce from Lilianet Solares, many fans and castmates still consider him the GOAT.

Susie debuted on Road Rules: Down Under in 1998 as an 18-year-old from Pennsylvania. Her castmates included Piggy Thomas and Christina Pazsitzky, who appeared in at least one season of The Challenge.

Susie appeared in four seasons: Extreme Challenge, The Gauntlet 2, The Inferno 3, and The Ruins. As mentioned, she reached every season’s final, winning The Gauntlet 2 and The Ruins. She’s tallied nearly $100,000 in prize money.

Two more inductees to be selected for Challenge Mania honor

Challenge Mania podcast host Scott Yager mentioned in his IG post’s caption that two more inductees will get voted into the 2023 Hall of Fame. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, CT and Susie were among 10 nominees for the honor.

CT was in a group of nominees, including his former castmate Leroy Garrett and MTV OGs Dan Setzler, Jamie Murray, and Theo Von. Susie was in a group featuring Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell, Emily Schromm, Jenna Compono, and Roni Martin.

As of this writing, only Challenge Mania Patreon subscribers can vote for the other two inductees. There are various tiers of subscriptions available for the podcast, which start at $1 per month and bring various exclusive perks with them. More details are available at ChallengeManiacs.com.

Voting will continue until Wednesday, August 30, and then the final two inductees for 2023 will be revealed. All inductees will likely be honored during a special Challenge Mania live-streaming ceremony for Patreon subscribers.

The Challenge: USA 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.