The Challenge’s CT Tamburello and Ashley Mitchell lead 2023 Hall of Fame nominees for Challenge Mania

A group of 10 of the best players from The Challenge has been revealed as the latest nominees for an exclusive Hall of Fame.

Chris “CT” Tamburello and Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell headline the potential inductees for Challenge Mania’s 2023 Hall of Fame Class.

Challenge Mania is a popular podcast hosted by Scott Yager and co-hosted by MTV OG Derrick Kosinski. Challenge Mania also presents events nationwide where fans can meet Challenge stars, including CT, Mark Long, and others.

CT and Ashley rank in the top three for cast members who’ve won the most money on MTV’s competition show. Each has claimed over $1 million from their multiple wins.

They also were castmates in MTV’s Spies, Lies & Allies, where CT won his fifth championship, while Ashley had a surprising exit from the show.

They’re joined by eight other worthy Challengers — four men and four women — who have appeared in seasons of the MTV competition series.

CT, Leroy among Challenge Mania Hall of Fame 2023 nominees

Five men were revealed by Challenge Mania as potential entrants for their 2023 Hall of Fame Class, with CT Tamburello leading the way.

The 43-year-old debuted on The Real World: Paris before heading to The Challenge, where he’s appeared in 19 seasons. He’s captured five championships, the second most of all competitors, while on the MTV show.

His most recent was the previously mentioned SLA, where he and teammate Kaycee Clark won the final, defeating runner-ups Tori Deal and Kyle Christie, as well as Devin Walker and Emy Alupei. That added to his impressive career winnings, putting him atop all Challengers with $1.365 million won throughout his seasons.

CT is joined by several of his former castmates, with retired MTV Challenger Leroy Garrett also among the nominees. A fan-favorite competitor from Real World: Las Vegas, Leroy appeared in five finals, won 25 daily challenges, and compiled a 9-5 elimination record.

Three MTV OG cast members are also nominated for the men: Dan Setzler, Jamie Murray, and Theo Von.

Murray, who appeared on MTV’s The Real World: New Orleans in 2000, went on to appear in three seasons of The Challenge and was a winner in all of them.

Theo, an MTV star-turned-comedian and podcaster, originally appeared on Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour. He then competed in four seasons of The Challenge, reached the final three times, and was a winner twice.

Setzler is also a Challenge legend. The Road Rules: Northern Trail OG won in two of his three seasons on MTV’s competition series.

Ashley, Jenna among women’s Challenge Mania Hall of Fame nominees

When it comes to making money from The Challenge, Ashley rightfully earned her nickname of “Millionaire” after winning Final Reckoning and then choosing to keep all the prize money. That left her teammate, Hunter Barfield, penniless and devastated by her move.

In addition, the former Real World: Ex-Plosion star won in her second season, Invasion of the Champions, which featured CT as the men’s champion. Ashley’s prize money total is $1.12 million, per her Challenge Wiki.

One of Ashley’s castmates, Jenna Compono, is also among the five women’s nominees for Challenge Mania’s HOF. Jenna, also from Ex-Plosion, has competed in eight seasons of MTV’s The Challenge and reached the final in her first three. She’s also racked up a 6-3 elimination record and the nickname “Barbie Beast.”

As seen on the ballot below, Ashley and Jenna are joined by MTV OG’s Roni Martin, Susie Meister, and Emily Schromm as nominees.

2023 Women’s Ballot featuring Challenge Mania Hall of Fame nominees. Pic credit: @derrickmtv/Instagram

Viewers saw Roni return for The Challenge: All Stars 3 years after her appearances on MTV. The Road Rules: Northern Trail competed in the early Real World vs. Road Rules season and The Gauntlet and won in both seasons.

Susie, a Road Rules: Down Under cast member on MTV, appeared in four seasons of The Challenge, picking up wins in The Gauntlet 2 and The Ruins.

Last but not least is Emily, who debuted on The Real World: DC before appearing in three seasons of The Challenge. She went to all three seasons’ finals and won in her last appearance, Rivals II, with teammate Paula Meronek.

How to vote for Challenge Mania’s HOF Class 2023

In order to vote for Challenge Mania’s Hall of Fame inductees, fans will need to subscribe to the Challenge Mania Patron. As of this writing, the monthly subscription is $1 for the Listener level.

There are four other levels of membership: Enthusiast for $5 per month, Maniac for $15 per month, Diesel for $50 per month, and Savage for $100 per month.

Each level brings different rewards and benefits, with more details available at the Challenge Mania Patron.

Subscribers on each level can vote for two men and two women from the nominees to induct into Challenge Mania’s 2023 Hall of Fame Class.

Voting will end on August 30. In the past, the Challenge Mania HOF inductees were revealed and presented during a special livestream ceremony for subscribers featuring guest appearances from various stars of the show.

The Challenge: USA 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.