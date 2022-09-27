The Challenge Mania Podcast reveals Hall of Fame Class for 2022

Three-time champion Veronica Portillo is among this year’s Challenge Mania Hall of Fame Class. Pic credit: MTV

Challenge Mania Podcast has revealed its four inductees for the 2022 Hall of Fame class, and it’s quite a group of legends and former champions from the show’s history.

They include OG cast member Veronica Portillo, who debuted initially on MTV’s Road Rules: Semester at Sea in 1999 before joining The Challenge.

The 44-year-old reality TV star has appeared in 11 regular seasons of the competition series and reached the final four times, winning three of them.

In addition to appearing on the flagship show, Veronica also appeared in MTV’s spinoff Champs vs. Pros in 2017 and the Paramount+ spinoff, The Challenge: All Stars 3.

Veronica is also returning for Season 38 of MTV’s The Challenge, aka Ride or Dies, which will make for her 12th regular-season appearance. She’ll team up with OG Darrell Taylor, also originally from Road Rules.

Three other legends from the competition franchise are also part of the 2022 Hall of Fame class, including several former champions who have recently returned for the spinoff.

Who else is in Challenge Mania’s 2022 Hall of Fame class?

On Tuesday, three-time Challenge champion Derrick Kosinski shared a post showing off the Challenge Mania Hall of Fame Class of 2022. In addition to Veronica, it also features Cara Maria Sorbello, Alton Williams, and Brad Fiorenza.

Alton and Brad are former Real World stars and Challenge champs who returned for The Challenge: All Stars. Alton, 43, debuted on MTV’s The Real World: Vegas in 2002 and appeared in four regular seasons of The Challenge.

He was a winner in The Gauntlet 2 season and returned for All Stars’ first season, where he reached the final, finishing in sixth place.

Brad, 41, initially arrived on MTV’s The Real World: San Diego before competing in 10 seasons of MTV’s The Challenge. He reached four finals, becoming a winner in his fourth, the Cutthroat season.

Brad also returned for All Stars 2 and 3, reaching the final in All Stars 3 and finishing as runner-up to Wes Bergmann.

Last but certainly not least is Cara, an OG from the Fresh Meat 2 season of The Challenge. The 36-year-old took the underdog role and ran with it, eventually becoming one of the show’s biggest stars.

She appeared in 14 regular seasons of the competition series and reached the final in nine. Cara won the Battle of the Bloodlines season with cousin Jamie Banks and then Vendettas on her own. In addition, she’s racked up 42 daily challenge wins and a 13-6 elimination record.

How to watch Challenge Mania’s HOF induction show

The 2022 Hall of Fame induction will be the fourth annual for the Challenge Mania Podcast. Fans can attend the latest ceremony, and based on Derrick’s IG caption, there will be some surprise guests.

“Witness these Challenge Legends (@misscaramaria, @v_cakes, @bradfiorenza, Alton) get inducted by the people closest to them, some from the very beginning! Trust me, there will be PLENTY of SURPRISES,” he wrote in his caption.

The official ceremony is on Friday, September 30, at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, live on Zoom.

Fans interested in attending should email ChallengeManiaPodcast@Gmail.com for details or sign up to become a Diesel Level patron at the Challenge Mania Patreon.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies premieres Wednesday, October 12, at 8/7c on MTV.