The Challenge: Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore react to Untold History teaser trailer

A three-part documentary series about MTV’s The Challenge will bring fans a behind-the-scenes look at the reality TV show’s creation and the franchise’s evolution over the years.

Many Challenge stars are featured in the documentary series, which includes interviews with cast members and individuals connected to the show.

Other celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, will also pop up throughout the documentary series via interviews and sound bites as they comment on the popular reality TV competition series.

Following the reveal of a teaser trailer for the upcoming documentary on @thechallenge’s Instagram, many of the show’s former and current cast members gave their thoughts.

That included former finalist Paulie Calafiore and his girlfriend, two-time champion Cara Maria Sorbello, who both seemed to show support for the upcoming documentary.

However, only one of the two competitors appears to be featured in the documentary series’ interviews, which is likely a surprise for many fans.

Paulie and Cara Maria react to upcoming documentary series

MTV’s The Challenge has been going on since the late 1990s, following in the footsteps and combining popular reality TV programs Road Rules and The Real World into a competition series.

It evolved over the years to include cast members from other shows, including MTV’s Are You The One? and Ex on the Beach, as well as CBS’ Survivor and Big Brother.

The latter show from CBS brought fans cast members such as recent Challenge winners Kaycee Clark and Amber Martinez, as well as Josh Martinez, Da’Vonne Rogers, and Paulie Calafiore.

Paulie, a two-time finalist, was among the individuals dropping by the comments section of @thechallenge’s IG teaser trailer post for The Challenge Untold History. Based on his comment, he was involved in the documentary series, likely giving comments during an interview.

“So grateful to be a part of this! Y’all aren’t gonna wanna miss this!” Paulie wrote, adding a fire emoji with his comment.

Paulie met his current girlfriend, Cara Maria, after they appeared together to film a season of The Challenge and continued dating beyond that. She also reacted to the documentary series, showing support for Paulie and journalist Emily Longeretta.

“Congrats on so many amazing years! @thechallenge really set the precedent for competition shows ❤️ so excited to watch @paulcalafiore_ and @emilylongeretta on my screen. I will totally be tuning in to support 🙌,” Cara Maria commented on the IG post.

Paulie and Cara Maria haven’t returned since WOTW 2

The Challenge Untold History teaser trailer included highlight footage from different seasons of MTV’s competition series, including a few scenes featuring Johnny Bananas, Nany Gonzalez, and other cast members.

It’s currently unknown how much Paulie will appear in the upcoming documentary series or if any footage will feature Cara Maria, a significant part of the show for many years.

She initially debuted as a competitor on MTV’s The Challenge: Fresh Meat II in 2010, which brought non-reality TV stars to the game. They teamed up with Real World and Road Rules stars to compete in The Challenge.

Cara Maria was an underdog who eventually rose to top contender status, reaching the final in just her second and third seasons. She won her first championship in 2015’s Battle of the Bloodlines, teaming up with her cousin Jamie Banks.

She captured her second championship in 2017 as the sole winner of The Challenge: Vendettas season.

Cara Maria competed in 14 regular seasons of MTV’s show, reaching the final in nine of those seasons. She last appeared in The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 with boyfriend Paulie Calafiore, with the duo reaching the final.

They failed to win with their Team USA teammates, falling to a Team UK squad consisting of CT Tamburello, Jordan Wiseley, Rogan O’Connor, and Dee Nguyen.

Since then, Paulie and Cara Maria have not appeared in any seasons of The Challenge, with various rumors swirling about why they haven’t returned and if they ever will.

The Challenge Untold History premieres Wednesday, September 21 at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV.