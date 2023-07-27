The Challenge’s Ashley Mitchell and Jemmye Carroll blast banned castmate for Jason Aldean support

The Challenge winner Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell and castmate Jemmye Carroll called out a remark from their former castmate supporting country musician Jason Aldean.

The music video for Aldean’s 2023 song Try That in a Small Town was the subject of recent controversy as many people believe the song’s lyrics, which Aldean didn’t write, encourage violence and racism.

Earlier this week, former Challenger Mattie Lynn Breaux, a finalist during the War of the Worlds season, tweeted, “I support Jason Aldean” and “I said what I said.”

That prompted various social media accounts to pick up on the former MTV star’s tweet and a few of Mattie’s former castmates to share their reactions disagreeing with her.

Among those who tweeted was the two-time Challenge winner Ashley, who saw that an account brought up her argument with Mattie during a previous season of MTV’s show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Not confused, shocked,” Ashley wrote in response to seeing Mattie’s tweet, adding, “No one should stand with this f**king loser.”

not confused, shocked 🤷🏼‍♀️

no one should stand with this fucking loser pic.twitter.com/vGtH5B99bn — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) July 25, 2023

Ashley Mitchell and Jemmye Carroll react to banned castmate’s remarks

Another superfan account tweeted a short clip involving Ashley and Mattie from The Challenge: Total Madness season, which only showed Ashley yelling at Mattie to “go back to jail.”

Ashley replied to the tweet with more remarks about her former castmate’s support for Jason Aldean, saying, “…for supporting that racist tomato. actually, yes straight to prison!”

Pic credit: @MTVASHLEYBROOKE/Twitter

The two-time Challenge winner wasn’t the only one from the show who reacted to Mattie’s support for Aldean. All Stars finalist Jemmye Carroll also tweeted about it, suggesting she had some thoughts on what Mattie said.

Pic credit: @JustJem24/Twitter

A fan suggested that Mattie would beat Jemmye in any competition for The Challenge, with Jemmye reminding them of Mattie’s ban from MTV.

Pic credit: @JustJem24/Twitter

Ashley had a heated argument with Mattie in her final Challenge season

Initially a cast member on MTV’s Party Down South, Mattie appeared in just two seasons of The Challenge. As mentioned, several social media accounts brought up her and Ashley’s argument from The Challenge. The two were castmates during Mattie’s final season, Total Madness.

During their argument, Ashley brought up Mattie putting “toxic chemicals in her mouth.” Mattie retorted by suggesting Ashley’s “had worse.”

That ignited things as the two got into a heated war of words, with Ashley daring Mattie to hit her so she could get “kicked off another show” and “go back to jail.”

Mattie explained in a confessional that she had recently “got in a little trouble” after deciding to drink and getting behind the wheel of a car. She confessed she woke up in the hospital and later in jail.

She’s had a history of DUIs and charges. After her third DUI, Mattie revealed MTV had fired her. Due to that, the 34-year-old hasn’t returned to any of their shows since Total Madness.

Ashley has had her share of infamous moments on The Challenge, including one fans never saw. She had a mysterious “deactivation” during the Spies, Lies & Allies season, resulting in her mysteriously disappearing during an episode despite her team winning the daily Challenge and gaining power over the elimination vote.

Host TJ Lavin or MTV never explained Ashley’s abrupt departure. However, it’s believed it was due to a heated argument with castmate Josh Martinez in which she made inappropriate or insensitive remarks.

The argument was never shown during any episodes, but rumors about it popped up online, and some of Ashley’s castmates have commented about her exit after it aired. That included Tori Deal during a Challenge Mania event, and Ashley reacted to her castmate’s comments suggesting she shouldn’t be allowed to return to the show.

Ashley didn’t return for The Challenge: Ride or Dies after her SLA exit but indicated she’s still received phone calls to return to the competition series.

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10, at 10/9c on CBS.