The Challenge: Ashley Mitchell says she’s ‘had a few phone calls’ about possible return to show

Ashley Mitchell during The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season. Pic credit: MTV

Two-time champion of The Challenge, Ashley Mitchell, shared some insight with fans about whether she would return to MTV’s show after her controversial exit.

Ashley, who was part of the Spies, Lies & Allies cast for Season 37, was mysteriously deactivated during the season, with rumors swirling online about why she left.

She and her castmates commented about those rumors after her departure, with Nelson Thomas among those indicating Ashley crossed a line during a verbal argument with their castmate, Josh Martinez.

Since then, she’s indicated she sought help with anger management and other mental health issues, saying she’s learned quite a bit about herself.

Additionally, Ashley’s moved out of the United States and has been dating a new man in her new country.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She recently answered many fan questions sent to her on social media, including several involving The Challenge.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Ashley, aka “Millionaire” Mitchell, did a fan Q&A and started with the question she’s betting the most. That’s about her potentially returning for MTV’s The Challenge.

“And I just don’t know,” Ashley said after thinking about her reply.

“I think that they don’t know either,” she said regarding The Challenge production and casting, adding, “I think the feeling’s mutual.”

“I’ve definitely had a few phone calls, and I’ve had a lot of different feelings about the whole thing. It’s still fairly new, and we’ll see. If it does happen, I’ll get my third win,” she indicated.

“I’m just kidding,” Ashley said with a laugh and then a wink toward fans.

Ashley said she’s been working on her anxiety

In the video clips above, another fan asked Ashley, “what has been the best thing you have learned” since being away from The Challenge.

“One of the biggest things I’ve learned about myself mostly is that I have really bad anxiety and that that comes out as anger a lot,” Ashley shared in her response.

She also said she’s been “talking with a therapist and everything” about her issue with anxiety and how it can come across as “angry.” She said learning to deal with her anxiety is a big thing she’s learned during her break from MTV’s show.

Ashley mentioned she’s learning to “appreciate the small things” and uses coping techniques like “deep breaths” or “meditating.”

Ashley’s mysterious exit in Season 37

As mentioned above, Ashley started as part of the cast of MTV’s The Challenge Season 37, which was Spies, Lies & Allies. She advanced relatively far into the season as she seemed to align herself with other vets and won an elimination against rookie Priscilla Anyabu in Episode 10.

However, an unaired argument occurred between her and castmate Josh, with Ashley rumored to have brought up some things about Josh she shouldn’t have.

Their argument occurred during or before Episode 14 of the season, with Ashley suddenly missing from the show after participating in the daily challenge.

In a Monsters and Critics Episode 14 recap, it was revealed Ashley was deactivated due to breaking the rules, but there was never anything further said by host TJ Lavin or MTV about the incident.

Following the episode’s airing, she commented on social media, indicating she understood the decision to kick her off and was “taking anger management” since her exit from the show. Based on her video above, she’s been learning techniques to help herself calm down in stressful situations with her castmates.

Recently, Josh commented more about the Season 37 fight, calling it a “missed opportunity” by the show for not including the footage and using it as a teaching tool. He also seemed to express no ill will toward his castmate for what occurred.

Ashley is the winner of MTV’s The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions and Final Reckoning seasons. She currently ranks amongst the top cast members in prize money won, with a total of $1,121,250, per her Challenge Wiki page.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.