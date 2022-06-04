The Challenge: Fans react as Ashley Mitchell reveals her new boyfriend with cheeky photos

The Challenge’s Ashley Mitchell poses with a mystery man in Costa Rica. Pic credit: @mtvashleybrooke/Instagram

Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell has found herself a new man as she continues to take time away from The Challenge and focus on other pursuits. That includes surfing, which Ashley has also shown off quite a bit in the past month or so.

The Challenge champ enjoyed a brief showmance with one of her castmates on Spies, Lies & Allies but now seems to have found someone away from the reality TV scene.

Her latest update also arrives not long after revealing that she’d moved out of the United States to live in another country.

Ashley shows off new man, her cheeky side, and a kiss

In a new Instagram photo series, Ashley Mitchell is all smiles as she clutches her new man. Both are dressed for some surfing, with Ashley in a full white and yellow swimsuit and her man in white board shorts with a leafy pattern on them.

In her caption, she asks if anyone wants to have a “surf sesh” and tells fans and followers not to mind the zinc on their faces. Additionally, she suggests ignoring the walls as they’re “renting for a few months.” However, people likely weren’t paying attention to the walls in her photo series.

A second photo in the post below shows Ashley turned to the side, revealing a rear view as she flashes a peace sign to the camera. Both she and her boyfriend look happy together as he holds her close.

Ashley is planting a kiss on her guy’s cheek in the third photo, while the fourth image has them standing side-by-side happily.

Ashley hasn’t revealed her new man’s name yet but did reveal she’s moved out of the United States to Costa Rica in a previous update. Based on her latest photo series’ location tag, they’re currently in Jaco, Costa Rica.

During her most recent Challenge appearance, Spies, Lies & Allies, she appeared in a brief showmance with her castmate, Nelson Thomas. However, it was short-lived in the episodes as Nelson turned his attention to rookie castmate Berna Cambeldek, causing drama with Ashley.

Fans, followers, and Challengers react to Ashley’s photo

So far, Ashley’s photo revealing her new man has over 4,000 Likes on the Gram and 100-plus comments, including a few from Challenge stars. Ashley’s Final Reckoning castmate Natalie Negrotti called the photo “so cute” and told Ashley, “ur happiness makes me happy.”

Former Challenge winner Emily Schromm also stopped by to tell Ashley how cute her surfing outfit looked.

Fans also reacted to seeing Ashley with a mystery man, with one asking if that was her “new man” and Ashley confirming it in Spanish.

Another fan had Ashley deceased at their comment as they made a joke about Ashley’s highlight victory on The Challenge: Final Reckoning season.

Final Reckoning was Ashley’s second win on The Challenge, as she and Hunter Barfield won the final. However, Ashley finished with the better time or score among the two partners and had the option to keep all of the grand prize money or split it with Hunter.

In a shocking twist, she chose to keep it all due to Hunter’s treatment of her during the season, leaving him penniless after the win.

Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell was born at that moment, creating a new Challenge highlight, and legend. The infamous moment continues to live on in Challenge fans’ minds and on YouTube.

Her most recent season wasn’t as successful, though, as Ashley reached Episode 14 in Spies, Lies & Allies along with other members of the veteran alliance. However, during the episode, she was mysteriously deactivated due to a breach of the rules and not seen again, including during the reunion.

Later, castmate Nelson Thomas revealed Ashley’s DQ involved an altercation with another castmate, with Ashley saying some things she shouldn’t have.

Fast forward to present day, and it appears Ashley is doing her best to keep herself happy, including spending time with her new man, learning some surfing skills, and enjoying other fun activities.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.