The Challenge stars Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols are expecting their third child

A third baby is on the way for MTV’s The Challenge couple Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols!

The husband and wife duo, who famously met while filming the popular competition series, shared news of the impending arrival on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Jenna, 30, and Zach, 36, posted an adorable set of photos to announce they’re expecting baby No. 3 next year.

Balloons are shown on the wall with a blue “1” balloon over their first child, son Anthony, who is seated for the photo and wearing a “big brother” shirt. A pink “2” balloon is on the wall above their baby daughter Liliana wearing a “big sister” shirt.

Underneath a silver “3” balloon is a photo of Jenna’s sonogram on a “Coming Soon” plaque. A second photo in the carousel post shows Liliana has fallen over, possibly from the excitement she’ll have another sibling.

“Baby number 3 is coming in February!” the caption said, announcing another addition to the family.

Zach and Jenna’s Challenge castmates react to baby news

The announcement of Jenna and Zach having another baby on the way brought plenty of excited reactions from their castmates from MTV’s The Challenge.

“Poppin them out like it’s nothin!” Jenna’s good friend Kailah Casillas said in a popular comment.

“Love this! & congrats,” wrote Kam Williams, who had her first child with Leroy Garrett last year.

“3 under 3. Good God. Congrats,” Challenge dad Kyle Christie commented.

Marie Roda, who surprised everyone with her news that she is expecting her first child, also commented, suggesting Zach and Jenna need to “move back to NY” so their kids can be “besties.”

Other castmates who dropped by to congratulate the couple included Josh Martinez, Cheyenne Floyd, and Nany Gonzalez.

“You are so blessed so exciting xxx,” wrote former Challenge castmate Georgia Harrison.

Additional comments arrived from Jenna’s Total Madness castmate, Bayleigh Dayton, and Zach’s ex-girlfriend and Real World castmate, Ashley Kelsey.

Who are Zach and Jenna’s children?

Couples are often formed from reality TV’s The Challenge, with some continuing well past their filming for the show. Zach and Jenna are one couple that has endured the trials and tribulations of a rocky reality TV relationship.

Zach got his start on MTV’s The Real World: San Diego, while Jenna came from Real World: Ex-Plosion, where her castmates included Cory Wharton and Ashley Mitchell.

They got engaged in 2019 and married in a small wedding ceremony in March 2021. The couple later held a larger ceremony with more family and friends, including castmates.

In September 2021, Zach and Jenna had their first child, a son named Anthony Joseph. Over a year later, The Challenge couple welcomed their second baby, a daughter named Liliana Marie, in December 2022.

Last week, Jenna shared a carousel photo featuring husband and dad, Zach, with his two kids to wish him a happy birthday.

As Monsters and Critics reported last week, Zach showed support for his former castmate getting “canceled” from The Challenge, as he questioned what was going on with production’s decision.

Both Challenge stars have announced their intentions to potentially return for the competition series, with Jenna seeming to express more interest. However, she’ll be a bit busier now.

They’ll now await the third child and fifth member of their growing family. At least one of them has to be a future Challenge champion, right?

The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS.